MONTAGUE— Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust seeks volunteers for a volunteer trail work day on the Tug Hill Traverse Trail in the heart of Tug Hill from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 27.
Volunteers will work in a group of no more than 10 people in one section of the trail. Face masks will be required.
The Traverse Trail is within the east branch of Fish Creek State Forest lands in Lewis County towns of Montague, Martinsburg, Osceola and West Turin. Volunteers will start with maintenance of the completed 3-mile section running between Michigan Mills Road and the G&W Road.
Volunteers should wear sturdy footwear, dress for the weather, and bring water, snacks/lunch, work gloves, face mask, insect repellent, sunscreen or hat, and tools if available, such as a hand saw, lopping shears, and/or trimming shears.
Registration is required. Contact the land trust at 315-779-8240, by email at lgibbs@tughilltomorrow.org or online at www.tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org.
Once registered,volunteers will receive additional information, such as driving directions and meeting location information.
