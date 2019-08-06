Theodore Fibison of Watertown turns 100 on Aug. 29.
During World War II, he served as a flight instructor for the Army Air Corps. He left classes at Syracuse University to take the role.
His post-war life included years working as a pilot for United Airlines, teaching flight lessons and owning several dry cleaning businesses. In September 2017, he sold Parkview Cleaners in Watertown, which he had owned since 1950.
His wife, Elizabeth, died in 2017 at the age of 94. They were married for 74 years.
Mr. Fibison lives at home, where he enjoys playing piano. Those wishing to send birthday wishes to the centenarian can do so by sending them to Theodore Fibison, 22035 Sunset Ridge, Watertown, NY 13601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.