WATERTOWN — Right before the coronavirus hit, YMCA officials unveiled what the new planned community center would look like in the former Concentrix call center on Arsenal Street.
But the pandemic has slowed down those plans for the $16.7 million project, while Y officials continue focusing on how to open existing facilities that have been closed for weeks and provide programs for its members.
“You don’t have a crystal ball so you don’t know when this is going to be over,” Watertown YMCA CEO Denise K. Young said.
The YMCA is working on how to handle spacial and ventilation issues to help keep people safe from the coronavirus at its existing facilities in downtown Watertown, the fairgrounds and other locations.
While the amenities aren’t changing with the Arsenal Street project, YMCA officials will have to take into consideration spacial and ventilation issues that must be incorporated in the plans for the new community center as well, she said.
YMCA officials still plan to purchase about 60,000 square feet of the 76,000-square-foot Concentrix building for $500,000 from the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency for the project.
The center will consist of a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool, three exercise rooms, an arts/multipurpose room, two indoor tennis courts and a community kitchen.
Construction had been planned to begin by the end of 2020, but she doesn’t know how COVID-19 will impact the start of the project.
The project has received $2.133 million from the state’s Consolidated Funding Application program.
YMCA officials also are seeking multiple sources to fund the project, including $1 million to $2 million in federal New Market tax credits.
Mrs. Young also doesn’t know when the Y facilities can reopen again. Y officials continue to look at ways to provide virtual programs to its members during the coronavirus pandemic.
During this time, however, the Y also is providing COVID-19 emergency childcare for essential workers.
