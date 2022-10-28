Waymo’s self-driving taxi is coming to L.A.

A Waymo Chrysler Pacifica autonomous vehicle sits parked in Chandler, Ariz., in 2018. Caitlin O’Hara/Bloomberg

Waymo, Alphabet’s driverless-vehicle unit, plans to expand its robo-taxi service to Los Angeles, the third region where it will be offered.

The company will follow the same playbook for the service, called Waymo One, that it has elsewhere, according to an announcement Wednesday. Local employees will try the program first, followed by “trusted testers” who sign nondisclosure agreements, followed by unaccompanied, paying members of the public. Waymo One is already open to the general public in the Phoenix metro area and is in the advanced testing stage in the more crowded downtown areas of Phoenix and San Francisco.

