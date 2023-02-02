Where do travelers want to go in ’23? NYC, Hawaii, Key West — and Cuba?

MIAMI — It comes as no surprise that travelers still want to visit to Miami Beach and Key West in 2023 — both cities have long lured fans of sunshine, beaches and nightlife.
But apparently, many tourists are also longing to travel to Cuba.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Light snow along with gusty winds this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy late. A burst of heavy snow is expected. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Light snow along with gusty winds this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy late. A burst of heavy snow is expected. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 4:45 pm
MIAMI — It comes as no surprise that travelers still want to visit to Miami Beach and Key West in 2023 — both cities have long lured fans of sunshine, beaches and nightlife.
But apparently, many tourists are also longing to travel to Cuba.
In its annual Travelers’ Choice Destinations Awards for 2023, online travel company Tripadvisor reports that Miami Beach (No. 5) and Key West (No. 7) are among the top 10 most popular destinations in the United States for travelers. Other popular in-country destinations are New York, which tops the list, along with Las Vegas, Oahu, Maui, New Orleans, Charleston, Nashville and Chicago.
The most popular travel destination in the world for the second straight year is Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, followed by Bali, Indonesia, London, Rome, Paris, Cancun, Crete, Marrakech, the Dominican Republic and Istanbul.
Tripadvisor also breaks down its awards into five other subcategories: food destinations, best places to ski, nature destinations, best places for culture and trending destinations, the latter a list of places with the largest year-over-year growth in interest on Tripadvisor, indicating new hot vacation spots.
And among those trending destinations, Cubais the most popular in the world.
Here’s what Tripadvisor wrote:
“U.S. citizens still need to jump through a few hoops to visit Cuba, but as visitors from around the world know, this island offers some amazing opportunities for cultural exchange. Havana is a mix of old-world architecture and of-the-moment culture.” It also counseled: “Head out of the capital city to the small town of Trinidad to see more Spanish colonial architecture.”
Other trending destinations around the world include Hoi An, Vietnam; Mauritius, Africa; Siem Reap, Cambodia; Chiang Mai, Thailand; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Fes, Morocco; Baku, Azerbaijan; Kathmandu, Nepal; and Krakow, Poland.
Trending destinations in the U.S. include Tierra Verde near St. Petersburg, Fla.
No Florida cities made the most popular lists for culture or nature, but Miami, despite finally its growing dining scene and being home to 11 restaurants that earned Michelin stars, was ranked No. 14 among best food destinations in the U.S. (New Orleans was No. 1.)
Sarah Firshein, head of editorial at Tripadvisor, said the data indicate people are more willing to venture farther from home than they have been in the past few years.
“Long-haul trips have made a comeback, and we’re seeing a lot of Americans excited to plan trips to Asia and the Pacific region for the first time in several years,” she said. “Cities like Paris and London, which may have taken a backseat to less populous destinations throughout the pandemic, are back on travelers’ minds.”
To come up with its Travelers Choice Awards, Tripadvisor analyzes millions of reviews submitted over the past 12 months by hundreds of millions of travelers, judging quality and quantity.
Tribune Wire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.