Winter festivities worth the trip

Chill out during festive celebrations of winter. Here are five gatherings to consider:
Rockefeller Center Ice Rink, New York City
It’s a small rink in a big city. Surrounded by glittering lights and in the shadow of the center’s iconic Christmas tree, the merry skating scene attracts locals and visitors alike. The quintessential Big Apple experience began when Depression-era construction workers decorated a small tree with strings of cranberries and paper garlands, drawing revelers to the area. Since that time, visitors have laced up their skates for private or group lessons, family skate-arounds and the occasional on-ice marriage proposal.
For more: wdt.me/rockcenter
Winter Carnival, St. Paul, Minnesota
Considered one of the oldest winter festivals in the U.S., this family-friendly event includes polar plunges, day and evening parades, ice-horse-racing, bob-sledding and ice carving, as well as a liberal serving of lore. It’s said that a New York reporter once referred to St. Paul as “another Siberia, unfit for human habitation” in winter. In response, the Chamber of Commerce set out to prove there was good fun to be had during the frosty days of winter and the Carnival was born. That was in 1885. Now, the youngest generation and their families can join in the Carnival’s Moon Glow Pedestrian Parade by wearing costumes and decorating strollers, wagons or other non-motorized transportation for the chance to win prizes. Jan. 26, 2023-Feb. 5, 2023.
For more: www.wintercarnival.com
Banff, Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada
For out-of-this-world views, strap on the blades for a spin around glacier-fed Lake Louise within Banff National Park. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, the lake is cleared by the nearby Fairmont Lake Louse resort, which provides easy access to a warm-up post your outdoor adventure. Be on the look out for the carved snow castle that sometimes appears on the lake, compliments of the resort’s chefs. Consider visiting during the annual Snow Days celebration, during which the streets of downtown Banff are transformed with giant snow sculptures.
For more: https://www.banfflakelouise.com/snowdays
Ouray, Colo.
This small southwestern Colorado mountain town, known for its picturesque jagged peaks, is home to one of the country’s premiere ice climbing venues and annual ice festivals. Competitors of all levels, climbing companies and spectators gather for the event, now in its 25th year, and the opportunity to demo the latest ice tools, apparel and gear. Family members can access dozens of interactive and educational climbing clinics throughout the festival. For many, the highlight is watching the world’s best ice and mixed climbing experts battle for the top prize. Jan. 6-8, 2023.
For more: www.OurayIcePark.com
Quebec City, Quebec
Visit the world’s “snow capital” to join in Quebec’s Winter Carnival, a 10-day celebration of all things icy cold in this historic city. Launched in 1894, the winter fest includes a parade led by a cheery mascot called Bonhomme, and performances that combine technology, pyrotechnics and circus arts, all to the delight of onlookers. Sign up for an ice sculpture workshop, watch canoe races on the St. Lawrence River and strap on skates for a spin. Visitors are encouraged to wander through the warm-hearted city but are reminded to bundle up for frosty fun. Feb. 3-12, 2023.
For more: https://www.quebec-cite.com/en/
