The temperature outside has already started to drop, and chances are if you’re feeling the weather changes, so is your dog. As responsible pet owners, it’s important to take special care of our dogs the same way we do ourselves. The American Kennel Club offers the following tips for a safe winter season with your dog.
n Don’t leave your dog alone outside: Even if you’re letting your dog out in the backyard, it’s not safe to leave him alone in the cold. Always accompany him to make sure he doesn’t have snow and ice stuck in between his paws. This can cause cuts and cracked paw pads. Rubbing a small amount of petroleum jelly may help soften and soothe cracked paw pads.
n Limit time spent outside: Just like humans, if dogs spend too much time outdoors during frigid weather, they can get frostbite or hypothermia.
n Buy smaller and less active dogs a coat: Small, hairless and short-haired dogs are more likely to feel colder as temperatures drop. If you own a Chihuahua or Chinese crested, for example, it’s important to invest in a winter coat for them.
n Don’t leave your dog alone in the car: It may seem like this rule only applies in the summer, but the cold can cause the same amount of harm to your pet. Always have your dog supervised in a car, even if you’re running a quick errand.
n Make sure to rinse and dry your dog’s paws after a walk: Rock salt that is used to melt ice on sidewalks tends to irritate paw pads is dangerous to ingest. Make sure to thoroughly cleanse your dog’s paws after each walk to avoid irritation and upset stomach.
n Keep your dog away from drafts: Tiled and wood floors can become very cold in the winter. Make sure to cover any areas without carpet your dog likes to lie on with blankets or pads to keep the surface warm for your pet.
n Watch out for spilled antifreeze on driveways: Some dogs are drawn to the taste and smell of antifreeze, but it’s deadly if ingested. Be aware of possible antifreeze spillage on driveways and the streets when out with your dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.