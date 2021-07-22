OGDENSBURG — Re-Pose Yoga will be offering classes for all levels at the Ogdensburg Public Library.
Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., instructor Denise Kerr will be offering Slow Flow yoga classes for $7 a class. The classes began July 20.
“I teach a multilevel class so that means I give instructions for beginners and instructions for those who are more advanced,” said Kerr. “This way people can workout at their own level.”
The classes will be taught upstairs in the auditorium of the library, and Kerr noted those who will be coming to the classes should bring a mat and towel.
“We teach some breath work, some of the yoga poses, balance poses, strengthening, and we do a lot of stretching and some relaxation,” said Kerr.
Kerr will be donating 10 percent of her profit made from the classes back to the library.
“I really believe libraries are part of the lifeblood of the community,” said Kerr. “After the recent concern that maybe the library wouldn’t receive refunding again, I thought maybe I could do my little part in the library.”
For any questions contact Kerr at reposeyogany@gmail.com.
“Overall it gives the opportunity to come to a practice without paying a lot of money,” said Kerr. “People can drop in weekly if they want or buy a class package if they want. I tried to make it inexpensive and accessible for people.”
