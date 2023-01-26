LOS ANGELES — Ready for your mind to be blown? Seven-year-old twins Matthew and Arabella Adams have summited Mount Baldy 54 times. That’s an awe-inspiring number for any hiker, much less a 7-year-old. Not only that: The first time the twins did the hike was at age 31/2. (I’m getting off the couch now.)

Nancy and Shaun, the twins’ parents, both work full-time while the kids go to public school, but the family prioritizes these trips. “When we were kids, our parents took us camping, so we have always enjoyed the outdoors,” Shaun says. “After having kids, we shouldn’t stop doing what we enjoy doing. Hiking is an activity the entire family can enjoy.”

Tribune Wire

