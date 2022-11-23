You won’t need reservations to visit Yosemite next year

Next month, Yosemite officials will begin a planning process that could result in permanent reservation requirements for day-use visitors after 2024.

 Dreamstime

Ending a requirement that has been in place for the past three years, Yosemite National Park won’t require people to make reservations next year for day visits to the famed Sierra landmark.

But next month, Yosemite officials will begin a planning process that could result in permanent reservation requirements for day-use visitors after 2024.

Tribune Wire

