100 years of 4-H in Oswego County

Photo of Barbara Mandigo, from Pulaski, marching in the 1939 Oswego County Fair parade.

OSWEGO COUNTY - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County announces that its 4-H Youth Development Program is 100 years old. For the past century, Oswego County youth have been reaching their peak potential through 4-H clubs, projects, community service, and educational programs.

Oswego County Cooperative Extension extends an invitation for all previous Oswego County 4-H members, club leaders, volunteers, and staff to attend the Centennial Celebration of Oswego County 4-H scheduled from 1-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

