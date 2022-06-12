History report
People filled the beaches and parks of Redwood during a long Fourth of July holiday weekend in 1955. The temperatures that weekend reached a high of 90 degrees on both Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4.
Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
