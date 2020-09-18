WATERTOWN — A 19th-century H.H. Babcock Co. horse carriage, lovingly restored by a craftsman in Pennsylvania, has been donated to the Jefferson County Historical Society.
When it was delivered to the society from Pennsylvania earlier this month for a brief viewing before going into storage, the sight of it astonished those gathered.
“When they started taking the tarp they had over it off, rolling it back to start exposing it, the hair on my arms stood up and I got a little emotional,” said interim historical society director Toni L. Engleman. “It’s so beautiful. It’s just perfect.”
The Babcock carriage joins a 1910 Babcock Model 30 automobile donated by the Johnson family of Watertown. Harold B. Johnson II, chief executive officer of Johnson Newspaper Corp. and a former Historical Society board member, played a key role in that vehicle’s restoration.
The society also has in its possession a 1914 Saxon roadster.
The society has no room for the newly donated horse carriage, so it has gone into temporary storage at Krafft Storage Inc., Route 11. The long-term plan is to build a separate facility for it on the grounds of the society, 228 Washington St., so the public will be able to view it.
Henry H. Babcock and Sons was founded in 1845, and the donated carriage was likely made around that time. The company also manufactured automobiles at its plant on Factory Square from 1908 to 1913 and made automobile bodies for other manufacturers from 1913 until 1928 when the plant ceased operations. A story from the Times files says of the company: “Management and workmen alike were perfectionists.”
Mr. Babcock died in November of 1913. Before founding the first carriage company in Watertown, his firm built wooden and then iron pumps. The carriage company grew to the largest of its kind in the country and enjoyed a national reputation.
Newt Brosius of Doylestown, Pa., realized the significance of the carriage when he purchased it an auction about 15 years ago. He called the carriage a “Victoria” Babcock model.
“It’s just a great looking Victoria,” Mr. Brosius said in a phone interview. “It’s a skeleton-boot Victoria, which kind of sets it apart from a full boot.”
The “boot,” Mr. Brosius explained, is the space under the driver’s seat.
“Most of the time, that boot is enclosed, but in a skeleton boot, it’s not,” he said. “It allows you to expose all the ornamental ironwork there. That’s what sets a skeleton boot apart from a regular Victoria.”
For 10 years, Mr. Brosius owned New Heritage Farm Carriages, Avondale, Pa., but he recently sold the business to a woman in South Carolina. He and his wife, Gini, recently moved to Doylestown.
“I downsized off the farm and we don’t have any horses anymore,” Mr. Brosius said. “I sold the carriage business, so I had to get rid of the carriages. I’m 75 and I just don’t want to maintain that stuff anymore.”
He didn’t want to auction off the Babcock carriage.
“It probably wouldn’t have brought a ton of money, although it’s a quality carriage,” Mr. Brosius said. “The carriage market is somewhat depressed at this point.”
He was worried where the Babcock carriage would end up and how it would be taken care of.
“I have a lot of time and energy in that carriage,” he said. “It was an exercise in really doing it the old-fashioned way. I’ve learned a whole lot, enjoyed doing it and, after 600 hours, I stopped counting.”
Mr. Brosius Googled museums in Watertown and found the Jefferson County Historical Society.
“Fortunately the museum wanted it,” he said. “From what I understand, they’re very pleased to get it and I’m equally pleased that they have it.”
“We’re so happy to get it back home from where it started from,” Ms. Engleman said. “We’re very pleased that we made that decision.”
Mr. Brosius said that after purchasing the carriage, he “basically took it apart, 100 percent.”
That helped him to appreciate the detail of the craftsmanship and the “perfectionists” who created it.
“You had some real evidence of what they went through to make carriages in those days,” he said. “All these nuts and bolts had to go back in the same hole they came out of.”
And many of those bolts, Mr. Brosius said, as designed, had to go in at a particular angle for each one.
He noticed the springs on the carriage were made in Springfield, Mass.
“Babcock, like any carmaker today, subcontracted a lot of stuff,” Mr. Brosius said. “The springs came from one place and the wheels from another.”
Mr. Brosius brushed at least 13 coats of paint on the carriage.
“That’s the way they built carriages in those days,” he said.
But he began by spraying a couple of coats of primer onto the carriage body, sanding between each primer coat. “I cheated a bit,” he said of his primer technique. “The rest of it was done in brush.”
The last covering was a glaze coat.
“Your final coat is pure varnish,” Mr. Brosius said. “At that point, it just goes on like glass.”
