CARTHAGE — What now is a park, 20 years ago was a row of buildings with businesses on the ground floor and apartments on the upper levels.
During the early hours of March 2, 2002, the north side of the 200 block of State Street was engulfed in fire presumably caused by a malfunctioning wood-burning boiler in the basement of one of the buildings.
According to a timeline in “Fire,” a special supplement to the Carthage Republican Tribune, the alarm went out at 5:30 a.m. that Saturday morning.
Then-Carthage Volunteer Fire Department Chief John J. Storms said he was up early preparing to go to the recreational vehicle show in Syracuse.
He recalls he parked at the fire station which was then part of the village municipal building, 120 S. Mechanic St.
“When I saw the amount of smoke over State Street, I knew we were in for a long day,” the former chief said. “I was surprised how fast what was there got going. It went from bad to worse.”
Assistant Fire Chief Norman L. Barkley Jr. put in the initial call for mutual aid requesting ladder trucks from neighboring departments. Called away to other matters, Mr. Storms got on the radio repeating the requests to a disbelieving dispatcher.
Richard E. Madill, the head Jefferson County fire coordinator, called Mr. Storms on his cellphone en route to the fire to formulate a plan of attack.
The fire quickly spread among buildings which had common walls and through the upper levels which had no firewalls. More than two dozen fire departments came to aid in battling the blaze, along with more than 300 first responders, according to published reports.
At 6:30 and at 7:15 p.m. “the first two buildings collapse in rapid succession,” states the Tribune timeline, noting just prior to the buildings falling into the street, firefighters were nearby “sizing up the situation. “A Carthage fire engine is hit by debris and equipment owned by several fire companies is buried.”
A massive effort by residents and firefighters to remove belongings and equipment from the inferno’s path ensued over the next hour.
At 9:40 a.m. Acting Village President Michael J. Sligar declared a state of emergency, states a March 3, 2002, article in the Watertown Daily Times, giving firefighters authority to do whatever was necessary to save buildings.
Initially, water to fight the fire came from the municipal system. But by 10 a.m. the water reserve shared by Carthage and West Carthage was running low and water was drawn from the Black River.
Before nightfall, the decision was made to create a firebreak by demolishing an empty two-story building to prevent the fire from moving farther down North Mechanic Street.
For days following the initial fire, spots rekindled and remains of the burnt out buildings were knocked down.
Village President G. Wayne McIlroy was out of town when the fire broke out and returned the next day.
“I came up South Mechanic Street and thought ‘Holy cow.’ It was unbelievable. I didn’t expect that amount of devastation,” he said. “There were a lot of people involved — at the village, town, county and state level.”
The village president said his vice president, Mr. Sligar, was “very helpful to me.”
“He made sure it was cleaned up, not buried,” Mr. McIlroy said.
Mr. Sligar described the downtown fire as “dramatic and traumatic.”
“There was an incredible response by first responders on the day of the fire by emergency services from Jefferson and Lewis counties,” he said.
He said in the aftermath, the “political support went above and beyond to have the cleanup quickly done.”
He noted Assemblyman H. Robert Nortz and State Sen. James W. Wright were instrumental in obtaining funding and aid.
He said the county and state provided dump trucks and operators to help in the cleanup.
“We had a fleet of 12 trucks to haul away the debris as fast as the contractor could demolish the buildings,” Mr. Sligar said, noting the material was dug out and not buried to aid in any future development.
According to Mr. Sligar, the village was not charged for the use of the trucks or manpower and tipping fees were waived.
Following the fire, the community came together to aid those who had lost everything.
Mr. Sligar said the churches of the Village Ecumenical Ministries set up a voucher plan, working with local businesses to supply the displaced apartment residents with items while being accountable for the funds. The American Red Cross, Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 and Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post 789 provided aid and shelter.
“Carthage as a village bonded together, rose to the occasion, worried about the people who got hurt and took care of them,” he said. “It was a heartbreaking event.”
He noted the heroes of the incident were the emergency services personnel, the government support and the churches.
Following the fire there were several lawsuits stemming from the demolition of buildings in fighting the fire.
Mr. Sligar, who was an engineer for the city of Watertown at the time, said “there was no way to contest the actions taken. An argument could not be made on how the fire was fought. The people involved were well trained and well qualified to make the decisions.”
“It’s a very nice park, but we cannot forget the stress and emotional strain of fire,” he said. “I close my eyes and still see the businesses which were there.”
The fire became part of the history of Stefano’s Pizzeria. According to the restaurant’s website, even while the block was burning, owner Stefano Margo was working to relocate and remain downtown. The business temporarily moved to a small storefront on Canal Street while the owners tried to determine if it was feasible to rebuild on the burned out property. In 2005, the business moved back to State Street, across from the original location. The family purchased the building last year.
“At the beginning people talked about rebuilding and staying in the downtown but that didn’t happen,” Mr. McIlroy said.
According to a report from then-Village Planner John McHugh, in 2004, the Carthage Industrial Development Corp., Economic Development Corp. of Carthage, and Carthage Area Hospital formed the Carthage Community Development Group LLC to pursue redevelopment of the fire site.
At that point, Carthage Area Hospital made plans to construct an 80-bed nursing home on the property. With that goal in mind, the CCDG purchased the 12 parcels which were under six different owners.
By 2006, it had become apparent the hospital development would take time to obtain the needed state approval. The CIDC board funded the development of the a green space plan which in 2007 was carried out by Jeff’s Landscaping along with the development of a 20-space parking lot assisted by Jefferson County and the towns of Wilna and Champion. The village, Slack Chemical Company, TF Wright & Sons and Carthage Savings and Loan facilitated the installation of a clock on the property. Now, the Village Green Park is a venue for community events.
Although the nursing home never came to fruition, the hospital established the Community Health Center off North Mechanic Street which now houses Women’s Way to Wellness and Carthage Family Health Center.
“It turned out nice, the way things ended,” the village president said. “It’s a great improvement to the downtown. But sadly, because of the fire, people and businesses were displaced.”
“What a fire,” said Carthage Historian Lynn M. Thornton recalling the incident.
At the time, Mrs. Thornton was a fourth grade teacher at West Carthage Elementary. The school teacher had previously taught about the Great Fire of 1884 which took out most of downtown Carthage from the Black River to North Washington Street and from the north side of State Street to Furnace Street. She even developed a walking tour which highlights the historic path of that fire from West Carthage, hopping across islands in the Black River to Carthage and ending at the cemetery on State Street.
Living the history of the 2002 block fire, her students documented the fire and compared it to the previous one.
A website, which is no longer active, was set up with interviews of people affected by the fire and those involved in fighting it.
The 1884 was much more expansive. It covered 70 acres with 200 homes lost, 1,000 people displaced and 50 businesses lost, compared to 1 acre for this century’s fire, nine buildings destroyed, 150 people displaced and eight businesses lost. Five fire departments, with some firefighters arriving by train, fought the 1884 fire, while about 31 departments battled the more recent fire. In both fires there were no deaths and only minor injuries. Mr. Storms recalled a couple of those injured were spectators suffering from smoke inhalation.
Mrs. Thornton’s students’ presentation ended with the following notation:
“No matter the year, any fire takes much from a community, but it also brings out the best in many people as they come together to help those who have had losses. In 1884 the Red Cross was a new organization, but it sent help to the victims of the fire. In 2002, the American Red Cross set up shelters for the homeless in the American Legion and provided both shelter and meals. In both cases, people’s lives were shattered and their neighbors rallied to help put them back together.”
