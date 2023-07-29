THOUSAND ISLAND PARK — You won’t ever find a dollar store in this hamlet on Wellesley Island, but a dollar could give you a rich history lesson on what makes this place, founded in 1875 as a Methodist campground and now a private residential community, a unique and peaceful haven.

You can pay what you want or nothing, but a dollar is the suggested donation for entry to the Thousand Island Park Museum, which has seen a resurgence of involvement and interest in the past few years. On Thursday morning, Sarah Grimm of Hartford, Conn., had just left the museum, but, reflective of the hamlet’s pace, she then leisurely lingered on the expansive and inviting porch of the Wellesley Hotel, which houses the museum, and chatted with others. Time was of no concern after her stroll through history.

Grimm is a regular visitor of the park — the guest of Tracey Mariano, Oneida — who has a family cottage in the hamlet. Grimm said she attempts to describe Thousand Island Park to people not familiar with it back home in Connecticut.

“It’s like nothing I could describe,” she said. “It’s not like a Block Island or anything or any of the vineyards. And just the fact that there’s a lot of families here and you’re able to bring your animals — it’s just very cozy and comfortable.”

“When my friends come up here, they say it’s like going back in time,” Mariano said. “And it’s great for kids to grow up in this atmosphere. We’re all river rats and we love it here.”

“It’s such a rich history,” Grimm said.

A new display at the Thousand Island Park Museum looks at some of the history of Wellesley Island and Thousand Island Park through the eyes of artist and naturalist Minna Anthony Common, 1882-1950. From 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, the museum, 42223 Rainbow St. West, Orleans, will host a celebration of her work.

“Her family has loaned us a number of her paintings and drawings,” said museum docent Thomas L. French, a fourth generation Thousand Island Parker.

Family photos, reflective of the life of Minna Anthony Common, are displayed in one of the two large front windows of the museum. Inside are about 20 of her artworks that were loaned by family members.

“Every year, I try to rotate something new into one of the windows,” French said.

The other front window has information about the life and works of Carol L. Gridley, one of the museum founders and a lifetime resident of the park who died in January 2022, two weeks after turning 100.

According to the exhibit biography, Minna was born on a farm in Pamelia. Her mother died five weeks after her birth from diphtheria. Her father took her to live with his mother, Amelia Brown Anthony, in Watertown, where she graduated from Watertown High School in 1899.

Brown Anthony, who raised Minna, was a direct descendant of George Brown, who emigrated from Leicester, England, and settled in Bucks County, Penn. in 1679. George Brown, who was born in 1755 and who was a grandson of the original George Brown who settled in Bucks County, came to Northern New York after serving in the Revolutionary War. When George Brown came into the north country in 1798 he brought with him his 7-year-old son Thomas, settling in Brownville.

Minna participated in a post-high-school program at Watertown High School to become a public school teacher. She served as librarian of the high school during her four years. She taught the first four grades at Brownville/Glen Park School for several years, commuting from Watertown by bicycle in favorable weather and by trolley in inclement weather, until she married James A. Common in 1904, a traveling salesman.

She continued to tutor children intermittently the rest of her life.

Minna spent almost every summer of her life at Thousand Island Park where her grandmother Amelia was one of the first residents. The family leased a lot on the corner of Park Avenue and Bay Shore near the current entrance to the Rock Ridges Nature Trail. As was often the case at the park, the family lived in a tent on the site until the cottage was built.

After learning botany through a summer course offered at the park by Anna Botsford Comstock, the first female professor at Cornell University, she began painting, with no formal training, though she later took lessons from neighbors and friends.

For 24 years preceding her death, Minna was the official federal bird observer for this area and had kept Washington Fish and Life Service informed of bird migrations.

Minna and James Common had six children: Faith, Robert, June, Catherine, Ruth and Vera. All six children attended local schools and received college educations. It was through the insistence on Minna’s part that education was vitally important that all six of her children attended college.

One of their daughters, Catherine A. Common, married John B. Johnson, editor and publisher of the Watertown Daily Times for more than 50 years and a business and civic leader. He died in 2001, and Catherine, who at a very early age began hiking with her mother all over the western end of Wellesley Island, died in 2004.

Minna was more than an artist. She was a leading authority on the birds, flowers, trees, plants and animals of New York. For 25 years, her pen and ink illustrations and essays on natural history were published in the Watertown Daily Times and other publications, including the New York Times.

In 1969, the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center, on 600 acres of land within the Wellesley Island State Park, was named in her honor following a unanimous vote by the Thousand Islands Park Commission. Also at Thousand Island Park, there’s the Minna Anthony Common Rock Ridges Trail, on the hill behind the tabernacle. Minna originated the trail, which opened in 1935 and winds up and across the wooded hill with spectacular views across South Bay.

The paintings by Minna on display are all oils, French said. His favorite is a painting of the Thousand Islands International Bridge, which opened in 1938. “It’s an accurate painting and it’s vivid,” he said. “The colors are there and there’s little cottages and one of the buoys on the St. Lawrence in the background. Her name is very clear.”

The variety of other images range from a sailboat, which French suspects is a scene from South Bay, and two paintings done on wood of flowers.

The artwork is not just river-themed. One of the pieces is a colored-pencil drawing of a stone building in Burrville. “Somebody told me they think the building is still there,” French said. Inscribed on the drawing, apparently by the artist: “Blue jays and chickadees came to the window to eat crumbs at the school in Burrville — February of 1948.”

‘BLAZING A TRAIL’

On a table below Minna’s paintings are a few copies of the 2019 book, “Blazing A Trail: The Minna Anthony Common Story.” Copies of the book will also be available next week at The Little Bookstore in Clayton.

“Blazing a Trail” is a “narrative nonfiction” book by Becky Ferrigno, Rochester, with illustrations by Jennifer M. Varn.

“Like many women of her generation, she was ahead of her time,” Ferrigno said in a phone interview on Thursday. “What she was doing ecologically with her trails and her nature programs was just unheard of. Reading about her and going up to the nature center was instantly, as a writer, something I thought, ‘This needs to be told. This needs to be put down somewhere so she’s not forgotten.’”

Minna was also an inspiration to Ferrigno.

“Everything she did, from her paintings to her writings to her knowledge in science was all self-taught. She sought out all of her education. It’s also the fact that she had the audacity and strength to find what she needed to learn and find the people she needed to learn it from.”

She added, “She was a strong woman who defied everyone’s expectations. She was married with six children and still was able to run a nature trail and teach about ecology and do all these things. She was an avid learner. That, as a mother of two myself, I admire her tenacity, and really, her brilliance.”

HISTORIC ROOTS

The nonprofit Thousand Island Park Museum is maintained by the Thousand Island Park Historical Association. The museum was founded in the mid-1980s by French’s mother, Nellie (Mitchell) Taylor; his grandfather, Thomas Mitchell II, whose family moved to Thousand Island Park from Wolfe Island sometime near the turn of the 20th century; Carol Gridley; Michael Ridley and Bernie Slate.

Slate is a fifth generation Wellesley Islander who attended the one-room schoolhouse at Thousand Island Park until 1954. The school closed in the mid-1950s. Slate attended the school up until grade 6 and later graduated from Alexandria Central. He would go on to become a public school teacher — teaching third and fourth grades at Harrisville for 33 years. Slate now educates, as a volunteer, about Thousand Island Park and Wellesley Island as a museum docent.

“I always come back to this area every summer for vacations,” Slate said Thursday as he took a break from his duties. “I know a lot of the families. A lot of them have been on this island for over 150 years. There’s an awful lot of history on this island. Most of the people on it in the early years were dairy farmers. My grandfather had a very large farm going over to the state park. The state purchased all of that land, and then he had a little organic farm.”

More island history is finding its way to the Thousand Island Park Museum.

“When they first started, they didn’t have a lot of stuff,” French said. “Now, we have people dropping stuff off all the time. The other day, somebody dropped off a movie program schedule from 1968 when they used to have movies here four nights a week. When I was growing up, I used to run the big, old movie projectors.”

A sense of what life was like at Thousand Island Park can be seen in a bulky book that French opened. “This is the general store ledger from the mid-1890s,” he said. “I think my grandfather somehow got hold of it and kept it. Every page tells what people bought.”

There are also “bags of receipts,” for things such as paints, buggies, bicycles and thermometers, along with the names of people and businesses who purchased them. French said people who come in and discover a name are thrilled by such discoveries.

A row of post office mailboxes at the museum has a link to the old Guzzle, the Thousand Island Park business that serves as the community’s market, coffee shop, bakery and community hub. It’s especially known for its ice cream and locally sourced goods. In 2014, a fire destroyed the Guzzle, but it was rebuilt. The new Guzzle opened in 2017. However, the new establishment is no longer a place where people pick up their mail.

The U.S. Postal Service installed new post office boxes in a building next to the hotel. “Someone brings the mail down once a day from the new post office that was built a few years ago near the (Thousand Islands) bridge,” French explained.

The mail box display at the museum is popular with visitors who recall the old boxes, and perhaps the combination to them. The museum has a promotion related to the mail display.

“Anyone who successfully opens their box, and everyone will because we will supply the combination if necessary, is entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate,” French said. The certificate will be good for the Guzzle, Thousand Island Park Hotel, Michael Ringer’s Gallery in Clayton, River Rat Cheese or Bay House Artisans. The cost to enter is a $5 donation.

A sampling of what museum visitors can discover:

- Delve into over 100, 19th-century, 3D stereoviews from all along the St. Lawrence River. A 3D viewer is available. French is the author of “River Views: A History of the 1000 Islands in 3D,” which in 2012 won a silver medal in the Independent Book Awards for best regional nonfiction book in the Northeast.

- Find out what the Introduction of yoga to the United States has to do with Thousand Island Park.

- Photos of fires and ruins.

- Toot an original ferry whistle salvaged from a local vessel.

- Discover why author J.D. Salinger was a frequent guest to Thousand Island Park.

- Explore how early people survived the winters and filled ice houses.

- Observe the craftsmanship of historic, Native American baskets.

- Learn how the original Guzzle’s 1915 fire code construction successfully saved the park from further destruction in 2014.

- And something for the future: “Somebody just gave us a dozen home movies from 1975 and of the centennial celebration here,” French said. “There was a revue, skits and things at the tabernacle. I’m going to raise some funds to get those digitized.”

Many visitors, Slate said, are interested in the park’s ties to Swami Vivekananda.

In 1893, Swami Vivekananda, a 30-year-old monk from Calcutta, took the podium at the World’s Parliament of Religions, an interfaith gathering in Chicago, and declared the faith he followed emphasized toleration and acceptance of all religions as he spread the word of his mentor, Sri Ramakrishna.

Two years later, Vivekananda (1863-1902) brought his message to Wellesley Island at the invitation of one of his students, Oswego native M. Elizabeth Dutcher. She invited the swami to rest from his labors at her cottage on a secluded hill behind the Thousand Island Park tabernacle.

The cottage he stayed at is now called Vivekananda Cottage, run by the Ramakrishna-Vivekananda Center of New York, an accredited branch of the Ramakrishna Order of India. The building, maintained as a place of pilgrimage, was rediscovered and restored by the center in 1947.

AN ENGAGING VISIT

French said that in recent years, the museum has seen between 1,000 to 1,200 visitors per year. “That’s a lot of people to come through, and already this year, there’s been 700-and-something visitors.”

He said that donors who are dedicated to the museum help to fund it. “We have a small number of donors who give anywhere from $500 to $1,000 a year.”

The Thousand Island Park Foundation also contributes.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily during the summer months, although the museum may be closed on Mondays in mid-to-late August due to staffing.

“For the first 20 years, it was only open for two hours, for three days a week in the mornings,” French said. “It was run by a number of volunteers, like Bernie (Slate).”

French said the museum now has up to four teens hired as docents. There’s also a volunteer adult on staff during the open hours.

“It feels very satisfying,” French said of the museum’s growing popularity. “Also it’s satisfying when people come in who have been coming to the river a lot and wonder: ‘When did this come here?’ They discover it.”

French and other volunteers and staffers like to welcome visitors like old friends — matching the homey atmosphere of the park itself.

“When people walk in, we just don’t say hello,” he said. “I try to engage people.”