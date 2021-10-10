A day when two traditions coincide

Monday is Columbus Day, which is observed by many Italian-Americans as a day to celebrate their heritage. Since 1966, Watertown officials and members of the Italian-American community have raised the Italian flag at city hall to mark the occasion.
Coinciding with Columbus Day is Indigenous People’s Day, celebrating the cultures of the Native American peoples. Indigenous people have lived in Northern New York for thousands of years and it is still home to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in Franklin County.
