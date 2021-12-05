As this year’s eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights winds down, take a look back at these photos of area residents past and present celebrating Hanukkah.
A look back at area celebrations of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights
Kelly Burdick
Archive Librarian & Second Look Podcaster
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Massena Public Library welcoming patrons back for in-person programming
- Blotter: Watertown city police activity for Sunday, Dec. 5
- Copenhagen hosts annual Christmas parade
- Ogdensburg Public Library Board of Trustees looks to fill 2022 opening
- Extra summer study pushed Massena school graduation rate just above state average
- College football: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati, No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia
- High school girls basketball: Hoy carries on Golden Bears’ tradition as emerging leader in the NAC
- High school sports: B-H takes MCS Tourney Title; Rockets rebound
Most Popular
-
Number of U.S. households with married couple and children falls to record low
-
Clayton 19-year-old dies in Saturday morning crash; man woken up by passenger asking for help
-
In Star Lake, a radiant devotion to a cause as old church gets new life
-
Stephanie N. Bossinger
-
New COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Franklin County, which has declared state of emergency
Classifieds
- AAA BRZOSTEKS.COM Auctions-Antiques/ Businesses/ Farms & R.E. 1-800-562-0660. Commission low
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- 111 - AAA ABES
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Tues. November 30th Real Estate Pennellville, NY Brzostek's
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- HONDA ATV, Recon model, purchased in 2021, never used, $5,500
- 2012 BMW 7 series, all wheel drive, excellent cond. $16,500.
- TEACUP POMERANIAN pups. 1st shots, & dewormed. $1500. Call 315-250-4662.
- LEVELING OF: trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor joists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.