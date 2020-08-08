Albert Einstein was vacationing near Saranac Lake in 1945 when the first of two bombs, the type he warned against in 1939, was dropped, changing the world, devastating Japan and leading to that country’s surrender, ending World War II.
On Aug. 6, 1945, the United States dropped an atomic bomb over Hiroshima. Pew Research Center estimates the total amount of people killed range from 66,000 to 150,000.
The world-famous professor and scientist, who died in 1955, was staying at a cottage at the Knollwood Club on Lower Saranac Lake. It was an annual visit to the Adirondacks.
“His arrival here had been kept secret,” the Watertown Daily Times reported.
But word got out when news of the atomic bomb broke, and Mr. Einstein was sought for comment. He declined.
His secretary, Helene Dukas, said the professor was giving the matter “thorough study” and he wanted to “bide his time” fearing that an immediate statement would have political implications.
“Military expediency demands that he remain uncommunicative on the subject until authorities release details,” Miss Dukas said.
On Aug. 9, 1945, the U.S. dropped its second atomic bomb on the city of Nagasaki, immediately killing approximately 80,000 people.
Mr. Einstein had no role in developing the weapons, but he saw them coming. The American Museum of Natural History notes, that his famous equation E=mc2 explains the energy released in an atomic bomb but doesn’t explain how to build one. “He repeatedly reminded people, ‘I do not consider myself the father of the release of atomic energy. My part in it was quite indirect,’” the museum says on its website.
His August of 1939 letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, warning him of the dangers of nuclear weapons and that Germany was showing signs of developing one, helped to inspire the Manhattan Project.
“It may become possible to set up a nuclear chain reaction in a large mass of uranium, in which vast amounts of power and large quantities of new radium-like elements would be generated,” Mr. Einstein wrote in the letter. “Now it appears almost certain that this could be achieved in the immediate future.”
The Manhattan Project involved secret plants in Oak Ridge, Tenn., and Hanford, Washington, to produce the needed uranium and plutonium elements necessary for a bomb. In Los Alamos, N.M., physicists developed a detonation system.
According to the World War II Museum, the $2 billion project employed over 125,000 people across America, most of whom had no idea what they were working on. It eventually led to the Trinity test in the New Mexico desert in July of 1945.
After the bombs were dropped, local citizens involved in the Manhattan Project could finally speak about it.
“I am so thrilled that the secret can now be let out,” Anna Peck, Potsdam, wrote to her parents on Aug. 10, 1945, from Schenectady, eager to tell them about her work with General Electric the past three years.
“Our manager told me that I sure did my share in helping to complete the atomic bomb and that now the secret can be told.”
Miss Peck, a graduate of Potsdam High School and Potsdam State teachers College, class of 1937, taught school for four years and took an electrical engineering course at Clarkson College before joining GE. She was also honored by the company for earning her wings as a civilian pilot.
Col. Gerald R. Tyler, who directed the construction of the military cantonment at Pine Camp for the army constructing quartermaster corps, figured prominently in the “hidden city” at Los Alamos, with a population of 7,000. Thirty seven buildings were constructed in the city’s “technical area” with 200 others in scattered locations. Other amenities included a golf course.
Col. Tyler was living at 226 N. School Street, Carthage, before he was secretly called to Los Alamos.
The power of the bombs that resulted for the attack on Japan seemed like something out of a science fiction tale for some people.
“At the time it was announced, nobody believed it,” Arthur C. Mecomonaco, a forward observer with the 77th Infantry Division on Okinawa Island told the Times in 1985. “It was too enormous. It was an Orson Welles kind of thing.”
Mr. Mecomonaco, who died in 2010 at the age of 83, visited Hiroshima with U.S. occupation forces shortly after Japan surrendered.
“It was a graveyard,” he told the Times. “It had to be a terrible thing. Everything was black and flattened.”
As the world digested news of the destruction in Japan, hopes grew that the country would finally surrender. Americans were eager to celebrate, especially after the subdued celebrations of three months previous, in May, when Victory in Europe day was proclaimed.
The Times used the word “observances” to describe the recognitions of Victory in Europe. The war was not over. “The day was observed with dignity and decorum,” the paper reported.
News of Japan’s surrender was announced on Aug. 15, 1945. The news hit the Watertown radio airwaves at 4:40 p.m.
Along with the rest of the country, the north country wildly rejoiced at the news. More than 40,000 people jammed Watertown’s Public Square and confetti and streamers flew from windows, creating an ankle-deep carpet on the street.
“Civilians and soldiers alike rubbed shoulders, shouted themselves hoarse and embraced each other repeatedly on sidewalks as thousands of others held their fingers on shrilling automobile horns to create a din, the like of which was never experienced before,” the Times reported.
Watertown mayor Charles A. Winslow issued a proclamation that said in part, “This day of Aug. 15, 1945 will go down in history as a day when all of the trials that we have faced will be swallowed up with the knowledge and satisfaction that we did not start the war, but we did put the united efforts of our entire nation into the persecution of it. ...”
Businesses were ordered to be closed in the city. A restaurant on State Street displayed a sign in its window, “Closed Until Sometime.” A sign at another restaurant advised, “This is V-J Day. Go home and do your own cooking.”
At those homes, house parties were numerous. People “swirled from living rooms to kitchens to porches, depending upon the tempo and type,” the Times reported.
A large crowd gathered in front of Hotel Woodruff. “It was nearly impossible for persons to break through this mass of humanity,” a Times photographer noted.
One police officer, who kept on eye on the Hotel Woodruff crowd, was greeted by at least one over-eager celebrant.
He was “beset upon by a young woman who threw her arms around his neck and kissed him resoundingly as he struggled to get away,” the Times reported.
A reporter observed that for some celebrants, “one bottle of liquor meant little.” It was common to see celebrants with a bottle in each hand running through crowds, only stopping “to lighten the load at frequent intervals.”
But a sad scene was quietly witnessed at a nearby church, which the Times didn’t identify. It reflected that for all the celebration, what the country had gone through left deep personal scars for some that no amount of partying could heal.
“A local woman, whose son had been killed in the European theater, was observed sitting alone in a local church, where she remained praying for two hours after the surrender announcement,” the Times reported.
The mother’s solo vigil was for just one of the more than 400,000 Americans killed in the war. Worldwide, an estimated 65 million people died.
At First Presbyterian Church in Watertown, the Rev. Dr. Charles K. Imbrie offered prayers for the nation, for those in authority, for a broken world and for our former enemies.
“Today we are face-to-face with a new kind of victory,” the Rev. Dr. Imbrie told the congregation. “First, we realize that it can be taken from us by forces we alone now control. I speak, of course, of the atomic bomb. Because of this fact, we are experiencing a new type of victory.” The world, the reverend said, was on the threshold of a new era.
“All phases of life are bound to change,” he said. “Today, people everywhere face two choices: either a warless world or the end of the world as we have known it. God alone can turn this victory to righteous ends.”
But that victory, the Rev. Imbrie said, could only come through us, by appropriating “the things of God.”
“But have we appropriated his spirit?” he asked.
Five years later in 1950, American servicemen would be heading to Korea and later, on the march to other wars.
“Whereas five years ago we looked ahead with assurance and confidence, now the future looms ominously before us,” a Times editorial said. “No man can say what the days ahead have in store for us. There is tension throughout the world. There is fear and apprehension. ... There are no illusions anymore. America is aroused and in deadly earnest. The one redeeming factor is that it has not come too late.”
Mr. Einstein would come to regret his warning letter to F.D.R., according to the American Museum of Natural History. In an interview with Newsweek magazine, the scientist said that “had I known that the Germans would not succeed in developing an atomic bomb, I would have done nothing.”
Times archive librarian Kelly Burdick contributed to this report.
