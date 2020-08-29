SACKETS HARBOR — The Battlefield State Historic Site here has added to its History on the Lawn series with poster panels created by the Smithsonian and National Portrait Gallery on the subject of the women’s suffrage movement.
“History on the Lawn,” which premiered in April, was the battlefield’s initial answer to its closed buildings and social distancing requirements enacted during the state’s PAUSE order.
It was created when battlefield staff brainstormed ways the site could connect with visitors when its buildings were closed in March during the pandemic lockdown.
What resulted was a series of 10 educational story panels featuring topics that are normally addressed in the Commandant’s House tour and Navy Yard exhibits. Five were installed in April and five more were added later. The new suffrage panels were added last weekend.
“Weather permitting, we will hang these posters and our 10 larger panels every day when staff is here, whether or not the buildings are open to the public,” said Constance B. Barone, site manager of the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site.
Phase IV of the PAUSE order was enacted in June, allowing battlefield buildings to reopen with limited capacity and other safeguards. But battlefield officials decided to continue the “History on the Lawn” panel program, which has proved to be very popular with visitors.
Based on the National Portrait Gallery’s exhibition of the same name, “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence” addresses women’s political activism and explores the racism that challenged universal suffrage. It traces the ratification of the 19th amendment, which prohibits the government from denying U.S. citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex.
“These are smaller posters, so we hang them in a tighter cluster on the fence with our story panel on Mrs. Metcalf in the center,” Mrs. Barone said.
In 1906, Frances Metcalf, after her husband’s death, became the only woman to care for a U.S. Navy station. Duties included watching over the gunnery and raising and lowering the navy yard flag daily.
The buildings at the battlefield will remain open daily through Sunday but be closed on Monday and Tuesday because seasonal employees will be leaving. Then buildings will open again Wednesday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 7. After those dates, the buildings will be open Fridays and Saturdays only Sept. 11 through Oct. 10.
“Weather permitting, Nicole (Kronk) and I hope to hang the posters on the fence Mondays through Fridays after Columbus Day Weekend till grounds visitation declines,” Mrs. Barone said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.