PHOENIX - The title “A strange murder mystery in Phoenix” was one of the headlines appearing on the front pages of newspapers all across upstate New York, from Albany to Buffalo, and Binghamton to Ogdensburg in July of 1911. At 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, at the Schroeppel Historical Society in Phoenix, local historian Steve McMahon will present “That Dam Murder,” the story surrounding the discovery of the body of a murdered man found floating in the Oswego River in 1911 during the building of the new dam and Barge Canal in Phoenix. It remains a cold case, still unsolved today.
Additionally, he will show 21 rare images from glass plate negatives of Phoenix taken five years before the Great Fire of 1916, many of which will be revealed here for the first time. McMahon develops and delivers well researched presentations with a focus on 19th and 20th century historical events that influence the everyday lives of people in local communities.
