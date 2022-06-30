CROGHAN — The Adirondack Community Chorus, directed by Peg Nuspliger, will perform at Zwanzigstein Fest at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at the Mennonite Heritage Farm on 8778 Erie Canal Road.
The purpose of Zwanzigstein Fest (Z-Fest) is to preserve, celebrate, and accurately portray the Mennonite religious and cultural heritage in Lewis County. Selections by the ACC include “Down to the River to Pray,” “River in Judea,” “Soon and Very Soon,” the “Fly Away” medley and other gospel hymns.
“Down to the River to Pray” is a spiritual song about keeping the faith in a time of darkness. The earliest known version (titled “The Good Old Way”) was published in “Slave Songs of the United States” in 1867. “I’ll Fly Away” was written in 1929 by Albert E. Brumley, as he was picking cotton. “Fly Away” has been called the most recorded gospel song.
The Mennonite Heritage Farm, now an open-air history museum, is the former Moser homestead, which is listed on the New York and National Register of Historic Places. During the Zwanzigstein event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., families are invited to enjoy homemade food, musical entertainment, an antiques marketplace, tours of the family dwelling built in 1845, a petting zoo, story-telling, many children’s activities, and demonstrations of historic Mennonite culture including bread making, butter churning, painting, woodworking and more.
The term Zwanzigstein means “Twenty Stones,” and refers to the amount of stones that served as a monument to the safe passage of Joshua and the Israelites over the Jordan River.
Admission to the Zwanzigstein Fest is on a donation basis.
