OSWEGO – The Fort Ontario Conference on History and Archaeology returns to the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 E. First St., Oswego next month. The event runs from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.

The program includes speakers, exhibits, author/book signings, refreshments, lunch on Saturday, and a Sunday afternoon tour of the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum. Advance reservations and payment are required. Walk-ins are not allowed.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.