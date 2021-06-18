Antique Boat Museum brings back Concours d’Elegance

CLAYTON — The Antique Boat Museum, North America’s premier freshwater boating museum, will host the return of the Thousand Islands Concours d’Elegance on June 26. The show, which will have a modified format due to COVID-19, features Sunbeams and Triumphs alongside cars of all makes and models.
Those who attend will see approximately 50 antique and classic cars alongside the museum’s antique boats and will be able to vote for their favorite car in 10 categories. Tours of George Boldt’s 1903 houseboat, La Duchesse, and rides aboard Miss Thousand III are available with purchased tickets. Regular admission is requiredand is $14 (ABM members get in free as a benefit of membership).
There is still space for people who want to display a car at the show. A registration fee of $25 for driver and co-driver applies. Exhibitors will be able to participate in a drive ending at a private residence following the People’s Choice Awards Ceremony.
Online registration and a downloadable registration form for the 1000 Islands Concours d’Elegance are available on the ABM’s website, abm.org, or by contacting Caitlin Playle, events and communications coordinator, at caitlinplayle@abm.org or 315-686-4104, x236.
