CLAYTON — The Antique Boat Show and Auction, hosted by the Antique Boat Museum, kicked off on Friday, bringing in boat enthusiasts from around the country.

The riverside event will continue through Sunday, with a variety of activities in store for the coming days. The La Duchesse, a 106-foot-long houseboat built in 1903, is open for walk through tours on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Saturday, Ride the River will depart every 30 minutes, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Antique Boat Auction begins on Saturday, at 1 p.m. The show will conclude on Sunday, after the Finale Parade, which begins at noon, along the Clayton waterfront.

Antique Boat Show, Auction continues through Sunday

Many antique boats were floating in the blue-green waters of the Saint Lawrence, at the Antique Boat Show and Auction, Friday. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Antique Boat Show, Auction continues through Sunday

Charity Senecal, left, participates in the paddle painting station with instructor John Miller III. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Antique Boat Show, Auction continues through Sunday

Jim Unger, owner of Big Ship Salvage out of Milan, Ohio, says he sold a light fixture, like the one above, that was used on the set of the movie “Top Gun.” Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.