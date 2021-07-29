SACKETS HARBOR — Archaeologists from the Public Archaeology Facility at Binghamton University last year completed an exploratory cultural resources survey of Horse Island. Stewardship of the island by New York State Parks came after the American Battlefield Trust purchased the property as its first War of 1812 battlegrounds acquisition in the nation.
Now, following the Binghamton team’s 2020 on-site work, its subsequent archaeological survey report is ready and the public can see some results on Saturday.
The project was funded by a grant from the National Park Service-American Battlefield Protection Program, only one of two such surveys conducted in New York state during the 2020 grant cycle.
The survey report is the first step in preservation and interpretation of Horse Island’s significant historic and environmental resources, part of the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site.
The public can meet with the project’s archaeologists at the battlefield from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the red barn off Hill Street. Visitors can have a conversation about the Horse Island archaeological research and give opinions on this unique cultural and natural gem located offshore from the battlefield mainland.
Researchers are collecting comments, answering questions and gathering ideas from both the local and visiting public about the Sackets Harbor Battlefield and long-range planning for Horse Island by New York State Parks.
An online survey is also available at wdt.me/Hislandsurvey.
