MASSENA — A Massena native and author and a professor at SUNY Potsdam will be appearing at the Massena Public Library at the beginning of August.
Raymond Hazel and his illustrator, Anne Butler, will be on hand at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 to talk about four books he has published. Karen Johnson-Weiner will discuss the Amish in the north country and New York state at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8.
Mr. Hazel, who resides in Englewood, Fla., will discuss “Sparky the Legend,” “The Dusty Trail,” “The Lost Legacies,” and “Redemption on Skunk Ridge,” four historical fiction novels based on stories and events in the north country.
Copies of his books will be for sale after the question and answer period. His latest book, “Redemption on Skunk Ridge,” will be available for $15, or readers can purchase all four books for $40.
Mrs. Johnson-Weiner will be making a return appearance at the library.
“She’s been here before, quite a few years ago, and people were very interested. We had a terrific turnout,” library Director Elaine Dunne said.
Mrs. Johnson-Weiner, professor of anthropology at SUNY Potsdam, has been exploring the language and culture of the Amish for 35 years. She has visited Amish settlements in the United States and Canada, and her studies have concentrated on the role of faith in preserving language and lifestyle of Amish communities.
Her presentation will focus on the diversity of the Amish world, paying particular attention to settlements in the north country and New York state.
“She really is the local expert on Amish people. We’re thrilled to have her back at the library,” Ms. Dunne said.
The library is partnering with Traditional Arts in Upstate New York and the Nicandri Nature Center for a Barn Quilt Party from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Nicandri Nature Center. As part of that program, a companion display of Amish quilts will be exhibited at the Celine G. Philibert Memorial Cultural Centre and Museum in Massena.
“TAUNY is going to have a selection of quilts over there,” she said.
