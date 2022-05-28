WADDINGTON — American Legion Commander Michael S. McIntosh has seen enthusiasm for Memorial Day fade over the years, which has discouraged him.
“It was more like a holiday rather than really what it’s all about,” he said. “I’ve been a little depressed the past few years because the crowd has been down.”
But something is afoot to help make Waddington’s Memorial Day celebrations more memorable, and it will all crest in a celebration on Monday, featuring new initiatives, steadfast traditions and a discovery that had been lost to history. A revitalized village historical association is also playing a role in events.
“I really hope this is going to be a big crowd,” Mr. McIntosh said.
“It’s all come together so well, with the increased interest in history in Waddington,” Mayor Michael J. Zagrobelny said.
Also being honored is the 100th anniversary of Waddington’s Champion-Hobkirk Post 420. The name of the post was derived by combining the last names of two village servicemen who were killed in action in World War I: Henry J. Champion and Ross Hobkirk. Both are interred at Brookside Cemetery. A parade honoring the 100th anniversary will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Marching units should assemble at the Legion, 25 Fenton St., at 10:15 a.m. The march will be to Veterans Park on Lincoln Avenue.
The roots for Monday’s celebration can be traced to 2020, when Mayor Zagrobelny and his wife visited Troy and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with their youngest child during a college search.
Banners throughout the village signified military veterans in the community. Such initiatives have been widespread, including in several north country communities.
“I was so taken by them, that I jotted down, ‘I’ve got to talk to Mike McIntosh about this,’ and doing it in Waddington,” Mr. Zagrobelny said. “Mike thought it was a great idea, but he wanted to start with the killed-in-action guys.”
The community heard the call to action and a committee was formed with members from the Legion, town and village.
“Once we started it, other people came in and said, ‘Yeah — I’ve been thinking about that. We need to do it,’” Mr. Zagrobelny said. “That’s when it really blossomed. It’s remarkable that in a lot of communities you get that support, but in Waddington, I’ve learned that it’s unremarkable because it happens so often.”
Waddington’s town square, at the Lincoln Avenue and LaGrasse Street intersection, is the site of a war memorial and a stone that recognizes eight of Waddington’s war dead. For reasons unknown, the names of Champion and Hobkirk aren’t listed on it. The stone is topped with a bronze eagle. It was dedicated during Memorial Day services in 1954 after Post 420 raised just over $1,000 through food sales, bazaars, an amateur show, ice cream socials, parties and personal gifts.
Mr. McIntosh’s vision for the square, a backdrop of banners recognizing the village residents who made the ultimate sacrifice, will come to fruition on Monday when 10 banners will be officially dedicated at the village’s annual Memorial Day observance, honoring 10 from the community who were killed in action.
The banners feature a picture of the veteran, years of service, rank, branch and medals received. The committee worked with Impact Promotions, Troy, on the project.
“It’s awe-inspiring,” Mr. Zagrobelny said. “It’s one thing to see names carved in stone. It’s another thing altogether to connect a name with a face — a face captured in the prime of life on the way to an unknown fate.”
Mr. McIntosh, who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1972 aboard the USS Kitty Hawk, is gratified with the results of the project, which will be officially unveiled at 11 a.m. Monday. He said it’s the most important project of his time as post commander. The post raised money for the project, funding the 10 poles, through its Wednesday night Queen of Hearts fundraisers. A town crew installed the poles.
“Of all the things I’ve done in 14 years, this causes me to tear up a little bit,” Mr. McIntosh said. “I want this done. I figured if we get the pictures up, it’d relate the pictures to the names and maybe it’d mean more to people — realize these guys were young men and they gave their lives to their country.”
One of those guys, Lawrence E. Christie of the 5th Marine E Company, was a friend of Mr. McIntosh’s. Pvt. Christie, a 1968 Madrid-Waddington Central graduate, died March 27, 1969, during the Vietnam War while serving with the 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Division.
In addition to the 2- by 4-foot banners, hung on individual aluminum sectional flag poles at the square’s memorial site, placards have been created highlighting biographical information on the fallen soldiers. The biographies were compiled by committee member Tracey S. Putney.
“She put a lot of work into this,” Mr. McIntosh said. “She’s like a bulldog on it. She made boards on each of the 10 guys, telling their history, how they went to boot camp, where they trained, how they went over, what they did and how they got killed. They all have separate boards. She did a hell of a job. We’re going to display them here at the Legion during the chicken barbecue.”
The barbecue at the Legion will be held after the 11 a.m. memorial service and dedication.
The boards measure 20 by 30 inches, Ms. Putney said.
“It’s just a passion for me to support the veterans,” Ms. Putney said. “Their stories, other than when they pass, haven’t been told. Each one has a very awesome story to be told, even if one more time. It’s never enough. Every day, we should do this for a veteran.”
Mr. Zagrobelny had a poignant reaction to the biographical boards, and one that reflects the meaning of Memorial Day.
“It was fascinating and chilling to read the story of what happened to them in the war and how they died and things like that,” he said. “It was very eerie. I recognized a few of the names around Waddington, but not all of them. But one of the guys who died, his name was Carruthers. Now, I noticed there’s a Carruthers Drive, probably named after his family. It’s those little things.”
The banner project also involves installing banners throughout the community of service veterans. So far, 29 banners have been ordered to honor the community’s veterans. Those banners will be hung throughout Waddington beginning this summer.
A mystery uncovered
The Moore House, a museum operated privately on Main Street, was recently sold and items were moved to the Waddington Museum, now at the old town hall at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Main Street.
Found in the garage of the old museum was an approximately 30-foot wall of plywood that lists the names of Waddington veterans, from the Civil War to the Vietnam War.
“I still haven’t been able to determine where it came from and who made it,” Waddington historian Katherine Badlam Putney said. “Things were written down and inventoried, but that’s not listed anywhere. I’ve asked some of the older members of the Legion if they had any idea where it originated. No one has been able to tell me.”
The wall will be one of the items on display Monday along the sidewalk in front of St. Paul’s Church, 129 Lincoln Ave. Last year, the Episcopalian diocese overseeing the church, one of the oldest in the north country and incorporated in 1818, donated the church and its two buildings on the property to the village. It’s the future home of the Waddington museum. The Waddington Museum and Historical Association, founded last year, is expected to receive its nonprofit status in the next few weeks, allowing it to fundraise.
“I’m hoping that after displaying it this weekend, we’ll be able to solve the mystery,” Mrs. Putney, sister-in-law to Tracey Putney, said. “It’s just wonderful that someone took the time to do it, whether it was a combined group of people, or just one person.”
“That wall is a treasure,” Tracey Putney said. “We don’t know who did it. We tried to research the veterans, but there are so many names that even I haven’t heard of.”
Mrs. Putney, the historian, estimated there’s 300 to 400 names on the wall. Those names have faded over the years, so she contacted Waddington Museum and Historical Association member Sean R. Tiernan, who has an art background, to refresh the names.
“He’s been working on it for the past month and a half, two months,” she said.
“The one thing that really stood out for me is that I recognized a lot of last names going a lot further back than I would have imagined — names that are still around,” Mr. Tiernan said.
He said he found no clues on the wall as to who created it. “It looked like a few people worked on it. I was just trying to make it so the words and names had a nice uniformity to them.”
Mr. Tiernan, who earned a master’s degree in art in 2020 from Nazareth College, Rochester, and now freelances, used Posca water-based paint markers for his project.
“I like to create and problem solve,” he said.
In the past year, Tracey Putney and daughter Katelyn Agen have been working on a list of Waddington veterans, researching cemeteries and reaching out to the local Legion and community members.
“On Memorial Day at the post, there will be a video displaying all names we were able to gather, approximately 450 from the Revolutionary War until now. The video will run all day. We hope to add to it as people reach out to us with anyone we’ve missed,” Tracey said. Those names will also be added to the wall of names.
That wall is also a mystery to Mr. McIntosh.
“I had never seen or heard of it before, until they started taking the museum apart,” he said. “I haven’t seen it yet. I figured I’d wait until Memorial Day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.