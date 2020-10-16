CANTON — The public has only one week left to view “St. Lawrence County Barn Quilts” at the TAUNY Center, 53 Main St. The exhibit, which closes on Oct. 24, features varied and vibrant barn quilts and related projects and focuses on the people who help make up the growing barn quilt movement in St. Lawrence County.
The exhibition, which opened Feb. 29, was curated by Camilla Ammirati, TAUNY’s director of research and programs; and Ruth McWilliams, a leader in the barn quilt movement. It includes dozens of barn quilts from throughout St. Lawrence County, selected materials sharing the stories of the local barn quilt movement and trails and special projects inspired by that movement, including the Towns of St. Lawrence County Barn Quilt Mural and Quilt, the 4’x4’ Barn-Quilt-Inspired New Works by a range of contemporary and traditional artists and information about the online map.
In addition to the barn quilts on display, there are also many barn quilts and related products for sale in the exhibit as well as in the “Barn Quilts and Beyond” Folkstore Artist Spotlight.
Exhibit visitors also may purchase a $10 raffle ticket to win a 3-by-3-foot Atlantic Flyway barn quilt designed by Ruth McWilliams at the TAUNY Center or by calling 315-386-4289 by Oct. 24.
The “St. Lawrence County Barn Quilts” exhibit and 2019 Barn Quilt Tourism Project were made possible by a Regional Economic Development Council grant through the state Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the state Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.