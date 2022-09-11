Plattsburgh battle reenactment halted by state’s gun legislation

Confederate reenactors fire off a cannon at the Almanzo Wilder Homestead in Burke during its annual Harvest Festival and Civil War Living History Encampment in 2016. A mock battle was waged between Union and Confederate forces. Under a new state law, reenactors can not carry or use their antique firearms in sensitive locations like museums and other public areas, but cannons are still allowed. Johnson Newspapers

PLATTSBURGH — This year’s Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration will have no guns and no battles.

New York state’s new concealed carry legislation, which went into effect Sept. 1, is preventing Battle of Plattsburgh reenactors from carrying and using their antique firearms in sensitive locations like museums and other public areas that are restricted from general public access for a limited time or special event, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones said at a City Hall press conference Thursday.

