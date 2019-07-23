SACKETS HARBOR — The Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site will host a “Navigating the Night Sky” event from 8 to 11 p.m. July 26 on the lawn west of the red barn on the battlefield. The host will be Timothy J. Abel.
If bad weather on Friday night doesn’t allow stargazing, the date will shift to July 27.
Lights will provide a path from the battlefield site’s parking lot on Hill Street to the stargazing location.
Mr. Abel will help to identify a few anchor objects like planets or constellations to navigate the night sky.
To prepare for the visit, guests can download and print a star chart or download a stargazing app for a smart phone or tablet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.