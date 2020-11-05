Be part of the Pulaski historic district

PULASKI - The village of Pulaski has significant historic architecture that makes Pulaski a distinctive place. Pulaski has a historic district that is basically the core of the village and listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. However, there are other properties that are not presently in the historic district.
If a property owner of a unique Pulaski property, October and November are two months that residents can apply for their property to be included in the Pulaski historic district. Being part of the historic district is a way of retaining the characteristics and heritage of the village.
Applications are available in the village office, 4917 Jefferson St., and need to be returned by Nov. 30
