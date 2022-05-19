William “Bill” A. Chapin, a pacesetter in the Watertown community who inspired with his actions and also with his pursuit of running, died Monday in Fernandina Beach, Florida. He was 79.
The 1961 graduate of Watertown High School and National Honor Society member ran cross-country for the school team and returned to running, along with the camaraderie and health benefits it brought him, later in life.
“You meet interesting people,” Mr. Chapin told the Times in 2006 about his sport. “When I go on business, I usually try to plan ahead and see if there’s a race in the area when I’m going to be there and participate in it.”
That business was managing Chapin Watermatics, Watertown, founded by his father, Richard D. Chapin, a greenhouse operator whose company evolved after he sought labor-saving and efficient methods of watering his greenhouse plants on Colorado Avenue. Richard Chapin became known as the “father of drip irrigation,” with more than 25 U.S. patents to his credit. Bill graduated from Houghton College in 1965 and began working for the company. He began managing the company during his senior year.
The business was sold to Jain Corp. in 2006, with Mr. Chapin becoming a consultant for the company.
Mr. Chapin’s business acumen benefitted Watertown Savings Bank, where in 1979, he was elected a trustee.
“He came on as a young man and had a 40-year career on the board here at the bank,” said WSB President and CEO Mark R. Lavarnway. “He’s the longest-serving trustee that the bank has ever had. He came on as a businessman, and after 40 years, he was a very skilled banker as well.”
Mr. Lavarnway said that Mr. Chapin brought certain qualities as a trustee.
“Bill was a very sharp businessman. And he had a very keen intellect,” Mr. Lavarnway said. “He always had a world view of the issues we were facing. When you run a successful business like Bill, there are always facets that correlate over to banking, be it personal, finance or buildings.”
In 2019, Mr. Chapin and his wife, Ruth E. Chapin, sold their Watertown home and moved to Florida. But they often returned to the Watertown area, maintaining community involvement and connections.
Mr. Chapin was a Rotarian with the Watertown Rotary Club for more then 50 years. He was especially interested in Rotary’s program to eradicate polio. During the past year, he had been attending the Fernandina Beach Rotary. His other community involvement included Watertown Family YMCA and Parkside Bible Church. He was president of the board of Chapin Living Waters, which provides drip irrigation systems to subsistence farmers in other countries.
“Bill was such a wonderful person,” said Joseph L. Rich, founder and former executive director of the Disabled Persons Action Organization. He was also a Rotarian buddy of Mr. Chapin.
“At Rotary meetings, I had the privilege of sitting at the same table with him,” Mr. Rich said. “He certainly was a leader in the community and participated in charity runs and would give donations.”
The main topic of their Rotary table talk, Mr. Rich said, was running.
“We had many wonderful conversations,” he said. “Primarily about where he was going to run next, and how he was doing. He’s got so many medals, you wouldn’t believe it.”
Mr. Chapin ran regularly after college. He ran the Boston marathon four times, the first time in 1967, becoming the first Watertown long distance runner to take part in the famous race. To prepare, he mapped out a loop through Thompson Park, Watertown Center and Burrville. He finished the marathon in 3 hours, 50 minutes. In 1970, he finished in 3 hours, 5 minutes, his best time.
In 2006, Mr. Chapin told the Times that after a pause of several years, he began running actively again around the year 2000 due to his sedentary lifestyle. His job as president of Chapin Watermatics, he noted, required lots of desk work and attending meetings.
“So getting the regular exercise is important,” he said.
His enthusiasm for running was shared with others, through founding the 1000 Islands Silver Express relay team that for several years participated in a 200-mile Reach the Beach relay in New Hampshire to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
“He was very good at organizing things and putting them together,” said Silver Express alumnus Peter G. Hardwick, ofWatertown. “We joked, actually called him captain.”
Mr. Hardwick said he was a “little leery” about the idea of the 200-mile relay when Mr. Chapin first suggested it.
“The first year we did it, we could only find six people from this area,” Mr. Hardwick said. “He didn’t give up. He posted on some message boards and hooked up with a group from Acton, just outside of Boston. We teamed up with that group of six people.”
In other years, the Silver Express team was joined by runners from Wolfe Island and Brockville, Ontario, Houghton and other areas.
“We made some friendships,” Mr. Hardwick said.
Mr. Lavarnway said Watertown Savings Bank employees who ran in local races with Mr. Chapin would good-naturedly measure how well they did by calculating how far behind Mr. Chapin they finished.
“He always set the bar and he was a great runner and very proud of it,” Mr. Lavarnway said. “He was a sharp guy and a good gentleman.”
Mr. Chapin was also an avid skier and ice skater. He delighted in going to Colorado on almost a yearly basis to ski, as well as being part of ski patrol at Dry Hill in Watertown
According to Mr. Chapin’s obituary, he was scheduled to participate in the 5K, 10K and 1,500-meter events at the National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this month, but became ill four days before his first event. In past years, he finished as high as fourth in his age group.
A memorial service is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 30 at Parkside Bible Church in Watertown.
