Boldt Castle sits on Heart Island near Alexandria Bay in the Thousand Islands region of Northern New York.
Hotel tycoon George C. Boldt commissioned constuction of the castle in 1900 as a tribute to his wife, Louise Kehrer Boldt, to replace a smaller summer cottage. When Mrs. Boldt died unexpectedly months before the castle was complete, Mr. Boldt halted construction and left the property vacant for decades. While he continued to vacation in the Thousand Islands area, he never visited Heart Island again and died in 1916.
The incomplete structure sat vacant for decades until it was purchased by the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority for $1, under the agreement that all revenues obtained from the castle operation would be applied towards restoration. As of 2020, over $50 million has been spent on restoration and rehabilitation work on the castle and surrounding structures.
Today, the TIBA owns and operates the Boldt Castle and Boldt Yacht House, which is open to visitors from May to October. For more information, visit www.boldtcastle.com.
