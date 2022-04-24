Building still stands in tribute to WWI veterans

History report
The Watertown Memorial Health building, located at 135 Park Place, was built in 1923 with funds donated to the “Watertown War Chest” during World War I as a memorial to those who served in the war.
Many services were offered to the public including: tuberculosis care, child welfare, dental and other clinics.
I love this 1920s photo with all the prams parked outside! This was a common sight at the health building for many years.
Currently the building is being used by the Brownell Abstract Corporation.
