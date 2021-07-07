CANTON — A celebration to mark the revival of the village’s historic fountain is set for 1 p.m. Friday.
Village Mayor Michael E. Dalton, town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley and the Rev. Michael P. Catanzaro, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, will deliver remarks.
The church will be providing free refreshments, and the Canton Fire Department anticipates filling the fountain Friday evening.
A separate event, a meet and greet with Canton first responders, is scheduled for this evening on the village green. Members of the fire department, rescue squad and police department will be present.
