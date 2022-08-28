CANTON — During a special meeting of the Canton Town Board Thursday night, Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley announced that the town and village had agreed to rent space on Main Street for the Canton historian.
“As everybody knows, the town and village boards have been working together to try and get a new municipal building,” Ms. Ashley said. “As part of the process we need to continue to relieve the upstairs congestion of office space for the health and safety of all of our employees.”
Ms. Ashley said a two-year lease has been negotiated with property owner Allison Burris of Allivid Corp., Oswego, for the east side of 7 Main St.
The lease begins on Sept. 1 with a monthly rent of $1,150. On Sept. 1, 2023, the rent will go to $1,200 with heating and electricity included.
The town will hold the lease. The expenses of the historian are shared by the two governments.
“We decided to move the historian’s office to 7 Main St. to protect, preserve and display the history of both the town and village of Canton,” Ms. Ashley said.
Ms. Ashley said she would form a citizens committee with historian Linda A. Casserly to assist in setting up the space.
“I am really excited about it all because we have so much history to display,” Ms. Ashley said.
The historian’s office now is located on the top floor of the municipal building and is filled with filing cabinets and artifacts of Canton history, including a full-sized canoe.
“I have over 3,000 photographs,” Ms. Casserly said, “including glass plates and negatives.”
The extra space will be appreciated, she said.
“I am so cramped up there. I can’t believe this is happening,” she said.
The building the historian’s office will be moving into is historic itself. It used to house the Kaplan department store.
The Kaplan chain was owned by Gouverneur’s Sol Kaplan and at one time had stores in Gouverneur, Massena, Potsdam, Canton and Star Lake.
Born in the province of Minsk, Russia, Mr. Kaplan migrated to the United States in 1907 when he was 19 years old. Originally a junk dealer, he eventually became a major property owner in Gouverneur and established his chain of clothing stores in the mid-1920s.
According to a story published in 1946 in the Watertown Daily Times and cited by the Gouverneur Museum, “(in Canton, Mr. Kaplan) purchased two stores of the so-called Sherman Block and remodeled the double store into one store with massive, attractive front and established there one of his north country stores.”
Members of the town board said the storefront would be beneficial to the historian.
“You will see traffic in there that would have never made it upstairs,” Councilor James T. Smith said.
“There are a lot of steps to be taken,” Ms. Ashley said. “We are going to do it strategically. There is a lot of work to get done, but we are going to get there.”
