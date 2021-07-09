CANTON — This week’s persistent rain was replaced Friday afternoon by a different shower at the center of the village.
After more than a century at its station on the village green — in varying states of functionality and decay — the Canton fountain is once again flowing. The Canton Park and Fountain Campaign, a fundraising effort that began five years ago, culminated this week in a celebration of the fountain’s revival.
About 150 people gathered in the park, where village Mayor Michael Dalton, town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley and the campaign’s co-chairs delivered remarks before the pump was turned on.
“This fountain is part of the story of Canton,” the Rev. Michael Catanzaro said. “It’s a part of all of our lives, and it’s going to be part of the story of the generations to come.”
Rev. Catanzaro, pastor of First Presbyterian Church on the south side of the village green, approached the village Board of Trustees in August 2016, describing the fountain as “essentially defunct.”
“It just can’t be brought back,” he said at the time.
The basin had deteriorated and couldn’t hold water, the masonry was crumbling and the iron tiers were dry. A full structural restoration was warranted, so the $225,000 campaign for fountain, park and tree work was launched.
The Park and Fountain Fund, a separate account under the church’s tax ID, has collected thousands from businesses, organizations, parishioners and other community members since the project was conceived, exceeding $100,000 by 2018.
On Friday, the Rev. Catanzaro said more than $150,000 for fountain work alone was donated, with $10,000 being reserved in a trust for maintenance. An additional $14,000 was donated for new picnic tables, benches and trash cans; and a separate $40,000 in state grant awards and donations has been earmarked for tree removal and plantings.
The park amenities are expected to arrive in August, and tree work is set to begin before the next snowfall.
The park is owned by First Presbyterian and maintained by the village Department of Public Works through an agreement dating back to the 1820s. The land was donated to the newly forming church by locals Joseph Barnes and Silas Wright Jr., the burgeoning politician who was elected governor of New York some 20 years later.
With the village center becoming further developed, the park grew into a crucial hub and meeting ground, Canton Historian Linda A. Casserly said. Over nearly 200 years, the park has continued to grow into an event venue, recreation space and home of the seasonal farmers’ market. Dairy princesses have been crowned, vigil candles have been lit and festivals have been organized on the green.
When a first edition of the fountain was erected in the 1890s, it became part of the park’s identity, too.
The July 24, 1895, issue of The Commercial Advertiser, an area weekly newspaper, notes village projects initiated by what was called the Village Improvement Society. In 1893, the society decided to erect a $300 fountain in the center of the park “to add the cooling spray of splashing waters to the sylvan beauty of the scene.”
The basin, according to The Commercial Advertiser, was 15 feet in diameter, but the stream of water “when the fountain was feeling well” towered 20 feet. The park was often inundated with water, so a larger stone basin — 3 feet deep with a circumference of 94 feet — was constructed to hold the original tiers.
Fast forward a few decades, and the fountain had established itself as the heart of the park in the heart of the village. Young kids and college students found play at the emblem, and quiet thinkers sat by its bubbling pool.
Doris Wainwright, who now lives in Russell, said she wasn’t much older than a toddler when she started accompanying her grandmother to work at St. Lawrence University in the early 1960s.
After the work day, Ms. Wainwright, whose namesake is her grandmother Doris, waited in the park to be picked up by her grandfather.
“My grandmother would put me up on the ledge of the fountain and hold my hand as I walked around it,” she said.
By the late 1960s, the fountain’s luster — and physical capacity — was diminishing. The village removed the iron fountain and parts were scattered until 1981, when local attorney David Garner and then-SLU archivist Lynn Ekfelt made it their mission to help restore the site.
The pair found some of the missing sections, stored by Calvin Dafoe at his property on Jingleville Road south of the village. In 1995, Mr. Garner had the means to visit Robinson Iron in Alabama, which housed the original fountain’s molds, fashioned more than a century before at Fisk Foundry in Syracuse.
For roughly $20,000, according to area newspaper archives, Mr. Garner commissioned Robinson to recast the fountain’s missing pieces, restore found pieces, reassemble the structure and cover plumbing, electrical and welding repairs.
Canton’s fountain had returned.
When restoration needs became apparent again 20 years later, Canton resident Paul D. Mitchell developed the campaign with the Rev. Catanzaro.
The fountain contract was awarded to Locke Design & Build, Canton, in 2020 after two years of the village and church requesting bids. Previous bids were submitted at too high of a cost or without a commitment to obtain a performance bond, a type of project insurance. Rev. Catanzaro said Locke was the right fit.
Ground was broken last summer, and a temporary yellow fence stretched around the fountain as Locke crews removed the water basin and iron apparatus, placed fill and conduit for water and electrical lines, poured a concrete foundation and set stones to line the exterior of a new basin.
The iron centerpiece was driven 1,200 miles to Alabama to be refurbished by Robinson Iron, the same southern foundry that was commissioned for the last major repairs in 1995. It returned this spring and was reinstalled in April.
Rev. Catanzaro said the decision to omit fountain markers or pavers indicating specific donations was intentional. Contributions ranged from $5 to several thousand dollars, all equally powerful, he said.
Four plaques are affixed to the sides of the basin. One quotes Psalm 23; a second remembers the Village Improvement Society; a third honors Calvin Dafoe for having the foresight to “save the fountain for Canton.”
The fourth plaque thanks the community for making the restoration possible, and reads, “There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.”
“This afternoon, we have discovered, at least in part, what we care about,” the Rev. Catanzaro said, “and in so doing, discovered how important we are to each other.”
The Rev. Catanzaro closed with an “amen,” then gave a simple three-word instruction: “Turn it on.”
