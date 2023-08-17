CAPE VINCENT — The planned renovation of a former jewel in the Thousand Islands has taken another step forward with the selection of an architectural firm to make the vision of the new owner of Carleton Island Villa a reality.
“We are thrilled to partner with Aubertine and Currier Architects for the meticulous restoration of Carleton Villa,” Ron Clapp, owner of the historic property on the island said in a news release. “Their extensive experience in revitalizing historic buildings, coupled with their local knowledge, make them the perfect fit for this project.”
Clapp, a property developer with a history of flipping houses and building vacation rental units in Florida and Hawaii, purchased the villa property last summer. The property had been abandoned for nearly a century. Documents filed with the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office show the price was $300,000. It was sold to him by Charles and William Millar, brothers and Carleton Island property owners who had owned the home and its land since 1987.
The villa was once one of the most historic and significant properties in the Thousand Islands. It was built by William O. Wyckoff, a man who made his fortune in marketing at a New York City firm. Construction finished in 1895 on the 64-room, five-story home. The building has dominated Carleton Island’s Government Point and the imaginations of onlookers for generations.
Aubertine and Currier’s previous projects have garnered acclaim for their ability to blend modern engineering with timeless architectural design, breathing new life into structures while preserving their historical significance. Their successful restoration projects of Boldt Castle and Singer Castle exemplify their commitment to maintaining the integrity of historic landmarks while enhancing their functionality and beauty.
“We are honored to be entrusted with the restoration of the Carleton Villa,” Brian Jones, lead architect at Aubertine and Currier said in the news release. “Our team is excited to draw on our experience in working with unique historical properties within the Thousand Islands to ensure that Carleton Villa continues to captivate and inspire for generations to come.”
Mr. Clapp is maintaining a website, CarletonVilla.com, to keep people updated on the project.
