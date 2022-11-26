Celebrating 75th anniversary of the first open house at the Richardson-Bates House Museum

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Historical Society (OCHS) invites the public to celebrate the holiday season at the annual Victorian Christmas Open House at the Richardson-Bates House Museum at 135 E. Third St. in Oswego from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The theme for this year is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the first open house that took place at the Richardson-Bates House Museum in 1947. The event is free and open to the public.

“The historic Richardson-Bates House Museum will be fully decorated with remembrances of the special Christmas times that took place centuries ago,” said OCHS board trustee Justin White. “We welcome the community to join us in celebrating the holiday season in the spirit of an old-fashioned Christmas.”

