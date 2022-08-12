OSWEGO – The scourge of slavery brought down untold suffering on so many throughout this nation’s history, but one rather famous story of its effect on this area was beautifully told, better than I had ever heard or read of it before, by long-time educator and officer of the Mexico Historical Society Allie Proud at the Aug. 3 presentation of History on Tap focusing on the Underground Railroad in central New York. And it’s the story of what’s known as the Jerry Rescue, Jerry being a fugitive slave in the years before the Civil War.
“He was working as a cooper (barrel maker) in downtown Syracuse,” Proud began. “Syracuse was the Salt City, and they shipped salt all over the country in barrels.
“Jerry was captured by the slave-catchers. That very day, the Liberty Party was having a convention in downtown Syracuse. When the news about the capture came to the Liberty Party everyone rolled out of the hall where they were meeting, and they were going to save Jerry.
“A federal magistrate was appointed for all these different locations. When the fugitive slaves were taken before the magistrate, he got to rule as to what indeed was a fugitive slave. If he found it was, he got $10. If he found it was a free man, he got $5.
“So, Jerry was taken off to jail to await his appearance before the magistrate the next day. That night, all the guards in the jail except for one, went to dinner at the same time. All the stores around the jail, which was right in the middle of downtown Syracuse, closed early. The hardware store man, whose store was right across from the jail, carelessly left some of his wares outside: crowbars, heavy shovels. By twos and threes, groups of men began coming towards the jail, and the mob gathered. And they brought a battering ram, and they battered down the door to the jail, and they rescued Jerry. Outside, were four identical carriages with identical teams of white horses. And one went north, one went south, one went east, one went west, and Jerry went into the cellar of a house. And this was a big deal. They scoured looking for Jerry, and every night they moved him to a different location. There was a butcher in downtown Syracuse who came out towards Mexico several times a week to get meat for his store. He had a big wagon with a cover over the top, and a very spirited team of horses. And this particular morning, the horses ran through the streets quite quickly, and attracted the attention of the police who gave chase.
“The first plank road in the country was from Syracuse to Brewerton. You had to pay to use the plank road. It was kind of a primitive Thruway. There were gates where you stopped and paid your toll. When Jerry and the butcher got to the gates, they were waved right on through. And when the police got there, they had a terrible time. The attendant came out, he didn’t have the right change, he had to go back inside. By the time the police could go through, Jerry and the butcher were long gone, heading to Mexico. That first night, Jerry was secreted in a little house right across from the high school. It’s still there. It was the home of a noted abolitionist, and his wife got very upset because the penalty for aiding a runaway slave was very severe. You could be fined $200, you could spend a year in jail, and you could lose all your property. ‘Oh dear, they know you’re an abolitionist, and the police’ll come here, and they’ll find him, and we’re going to lose everything,’ she complained to her husband. And he had heard enough. The next night, they took Jerry to a farm in the village of Mexico, and he spent about two weeks in the hay mow. The farmer’s son would go out and slide him some food. All this time, they were trying to arrange passage for Jerry to get him to Canada. They put Jerry in a wagon, took him to Oswego, and he was taken into the Clark family, and they helped him get down to the port and get on a ship, and he was taken to Canada. He didn’t live very long in Canada. A couple years, and the climate didn’t agree with him very well, and he passed away, and he is buried in a Canada cemetery. He showed those slave-catchers coming up here they’re not going to get any cooperation.”
A number of other true experts in their field spoke on different related topics making this quite possibly the best and most informative History on Tap of the season and one which attracted the largest audience yet.
