CENTRAL SQUARE — The Central Square Community Historical will hold a history talk and open museum viewing at the village municipal office, 3125 East Ave, Central Square from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 13.
The topic is muck farming in Central Square and the Nicotra Family. If people have photos or information that may help prepare for this meeting that they could share, email town of Hastings and village of Central Square historian Heather Stevens at dstevens@incpark.com
Come share information, stories and photos. Other meetings are scheduled for Jan. 17, Feb. 28. March 21 and April 25, 2021 (weather pending). All meetings are from 1-3 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing with limited capacity.
