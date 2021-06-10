Central Square history talk June 13

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Community Historical will hold a history talk and open museum viewing at the Central Square village municipal office, 3125 East Ave, on June 13.
The topic is folklore. They are looking to gather information to possibly apply for a Legends and Lore Marker in Central Square or town of Hastings.
Legends and Lore is designed to promote cultural tourism and commemorate legends and folklore as part of the heritage.
Generally speaking, folklore is the stories, customs, traditions, and expressive arts and crafts that are passed on from one person to another, often from generation to generation. Folklore is the knowledge that people share as members of a group or community. Shared identities and sense of belonging are the result of shared traditions, stories, customs, and activities.
Come share information, stories and photos if people have any. All meetings are from 1-3 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing with limited capacity.
In addition they are updating their family files. They are looking for family histories, photos of people who lived anywhere in the town of Hastings, homes and businesses.
