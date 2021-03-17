CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Historical Society will hold a history talk and open museum viewing from 1-3 p.m. on March 21 at the village municipal office, 3125 East Ave., Central Square.
The topic is a pictorial timeline of the village of Central Square. If people have photos or information that may help prepare for this meeting that they could share email town of Hastings/village of Central Square historian Heather Stevens at dstevens@incpark.com
Masks are required and social distancing with limited capacity.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 25.
In addition they are updating the family files. They are looking for family histories, photos of people who lived anywhere in the town of Hastings, homes and businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.