CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Community Historical Society will hold a history talk (topic TBD) and open museum viewing on Oct. 17 at the village municipal office, 3125 East Ave., Central Square.
Come share information, stories and photos. All meetings are from 1-3 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing with limited capacity.
In addition they are updating the family files. They are looking for family histories, photos of people who lived anywhere in the town of Hastings, and information on homes and businesses.
