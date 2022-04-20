Central Square history talk on April 24

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Community Historical will hold a history talk on the school house in Mallory and any other memories people would like to share from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. The talk will be held in a new location at the town of Hastings municipal building, 1134 US Route 11.
This will be the last talk before they break for the summer. Talks will resume in September.
Come share information, stories and photos.
In addition, they are updating their family files. They are looking for family histories, photos of people who lived anywhere in the town of Hastings, homes and businesses.
