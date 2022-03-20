CHAUMONT — The historical novel “For the Love of Rose: A Journey in Three Worlds” by Chaumont resident Robert D. Egby has been selected as a “Distinguished Favorite” in the 2022 Independent Press Awards.
The Award was given in the “Teen” category. The awards will officially be announced on Monday.
Set in upstate New York in the 1930s, the novel is the story of an 18-year old dairy-farm lad, Frank Barbury, and his love affair with an up-and-coming Long Island artist five years his senior. When Rose and her father, a New York surgeon go missing during the Spanish Civil War, Frank innocently goes searching for them – working as an ambulance driver in the battlefields, where the average life-expectancy was 48 hours.
Based in real time and real places, the novel tells of the nationalist bombing of the Basque city of Durango in Northern Spain on March 31, 1937 where Rose is badly injured and Frank is captured by the Germans.
Mr. Egby and his partner, Betty Lou Kishler, spent three summers visiting the Basque Country. They also lived 11 years near Three Mile Bay where the Barbury Farm was located.
In 2022, the Independent Press Awards had entries worldwide. Authors and publishers from countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Jordan, Puerto Rico and Switzerland participated. The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.
Mr. Egby a former journalist and a British accredited war correspondent in the 1956 Suez War, wrote a companion novel, “The Urkiola Boy,” set in the same period with several of the secondary characters playing roles. That novel was also listed a “Distinguished Favorite” in the New York Big Book Awards in the Fall of 2021.
Both novels are also available in Spanish. Mr. Egby, who is an acknowledged independent publisher, has written and published 15 books, some spiritual, some about dowsing and self-development and others, historical novels.
‘It keeps me balanced,” Mr. Egby said in a news release. “One book on dowsing negative Earth energies scooped three awards.”
He added, “There are some benefits to researching and writing. I studied Spanish along the way to keep my mind in trim, and I’m now at conversation level. Not bad for a youngster who just hit his 90th birthday.”
“For the Love of Rose: A Journey in Three Worlds” is available on Amazon and Kindle Global.
