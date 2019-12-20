OSWEGO – In 1946, at the age of five, Jimmy Hawkins became a child-actor star playing Tommy Bailey in Frank Capra’s Christmas classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” In an interview that year, Capra described the film’s theme as “the individual’s belief in himself,” adding he made the film “to combat a modern trend toward atheism”.
Seventy-three years later, Hawkins came to Oswego’s Richardson Bates House Museum to do research on a film he’s producing about another wonderful life, that of Oswego’s Civil War heroine, Dr. Mary Walker, the only woman ever awarded the Medal of Honor. And in a number of ways, his film’s themes hearken back to Capra’s.
Known for her strong, stubborn, sometimes radical, strictly moral, and often unconventional beliefs, Walker was the essence of Capra’s individual who believed in herself, and that has touched a chord that resonates with Hawkins.
“She’s kind of like a Katherine Hepburn way before Katherine Hepburn,” said Hawkins, who acted with Hepburn, a woman who, like Mary Walker, refused to conform to society’s expectations of women. Daughter of the head of the Connecticut Woman Suffrage Association, Hepburn was outspoken, assertive, athletic, considered herself a tomboy, cut her hair short, and wore trousers before they were fashionable for women. She was briefly married, but thereafter lived independently, all in all a woman very much in the mold of Dr. Mary Walker minus the medicine and the war.
Walker’s moral, religious side is especially significant to Hawkins and in his opinion, forms the basis for who she was.
“What was her thrust? What kept her going?” Hawkins asked of those gathered at the museum Wednesday, Dec. 11. “I believe it was her sacraments that gave her that foundation, and the 10 Commandments, all those elements she fell back on because she knew they were strong, and if it worked there, it should work in her life.
“She was very practical. She used common sense. And then she fell back on her religion and what she was taught as a little girl about the commandments, and that kept her going.”
Numerous artifacts of Walker’s life were presented to Hawkins for his inspection by the Richardson Bates House Museum’s Senna Handley and Justin White, county historian. When shown Walker’s personal bible, he quickly brought to mind what he felt Walker’s religion meant to her.
“That’s a very important story point (of the film) of what her religion and sacraments and the 10 Commandments meant to her, that gave her the foundation, we feel, that made her who she was and so unique.”
He was shown her medical kit, her boots, her Lincoln-style, black stovepipe top hat, that she started wearing in 1880 about two years after she started dressing in mostly male attire, and that Hawkins expected to be taller. He was reminded, though, by White that Walker was a petite woman, barely five feet tall and about 100 pounds, and that her custom-made hat and boots were fitted to her and were, therefore, small. That male attire, and her short hair, that she cut in 1878, enabled her to “insert herself” into male bastions of society unnoticed, according to White.
“It was her way of sneaking in,” he said.
And then came the Medal of Honor she was awarded by President Andrew Johnson in 1866 at the age of 33, and which she wore every day for the rest of her 86 years. In 1916, Congress mandated a retroactive War Department investigation to rescind prior awards deemed illegitimate by virtue of a new set of criteria requiring that a recipient have “direct combat with the enemy” and be a member of the military. Both of those regulations ruled Dr. Mary Walker (she remained a volunteer civilian, never commissioned into the military, throughout the war), along with 910 others, out, and in 1917, two years before her death, federal marshals appeared at her door demanding the medal be returned. Wearing the medal, Walker met them with a loaded 12-guage shotgun. She kept her medal.
This was not her first run-in with the possibility of Congressional revocation. A special prosecutor of the U.S. Pension Office investigated a charge alleging Walker called the executioner of presidential assassin Leon Czolgosz a murderer and President McKinley a murderer for his policy on the Philippines. The commissioner of that office submitted his investigation to Congress in case they should call for it, stating that although he had no authority to revoke Walker’s pension, Congress could. They did not.
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter reinstated Walker’s Medal of Honor (though some question this and ascribe the possibly-illegal reinstatement to a lower-level branch of the Army upon the recommendation of the Board for Correction of Military Records. It is also claimed both the Ford and Carter administrations opposed the restoration, with the Carter White House reacting with confusion to the board’s decision).
Nevertheless, in 1982, the U.S. Postal Service issue a 20-cent, first-class stamp in commemoration of Walker as a recipient of the Medal of Honor and the second woman to graduate medical school in the United States. The Postal Service described Walker as “a humanitarian devoted to the care of the sick and wounded during the Civil War, often at the risk of her own life. A patriot dedicated and loyal to her country, she successfully fought against the sex discrimination of her time. Her personal achievements, as much as her vocal support, significantly contributed to the struggle for women’s rights.”
“It had to be very frustrating for her,” Hawkins said, “to see into the future that women are going to want what men have, and people just looked at her like she’s from some other planet. She could never get the message over. Like, don’t you get it? They never got it.”
But apparently Hawkins has, and from the story of a woman he first heard of from his old friend Karolyn Grimes, who played his sister Zuzu in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” he’s well on his way to producing a film he says “could be an extremely important movie if we get across that she just was a very unique person, and it’s all because of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’”
Walker’s tale, like her life, is rather unconventional as far as movie studios are concerned. They want to see a person change over the course of the story. “But letting her be true to herself and not change,” Hawkins said, “that’s where the studio, they think she has to change somewhat. No.” And on that Hawkins and White both agree. Walker did not change.
“We’re very fortunate to have this story to tell, and we’re going to tell it well and true,” said Hawkins. “This is meant to be. Her story will be told.”
