CONSTABLEVILLE — It has taken 10 years for Canadian art historian Pamela McColl to complete her “labor of love” researching the poem that changed the way the United States and many other countries celebrate Christmas — “Account of A Visit from St. Nicholas” commonly known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” from its first line — just in time for the poem’s 200th anniversary.

Ms. McColl is kicking off her nationwide book tour for the result of her work, “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas: The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem” at historic Constable Hall, 5909 John St., on Friday with a reading and book signing from 3 to 5 p.m. in the hall’s Oneida Room.

