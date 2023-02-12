WATERTOWN — City Council members will learn more on Monday about a pilot study that will bring a solution to two disinfection byproducts that exceed acceptable levels at the Huntington Street water treatment plant.
The city is under an order from the federal Environmental Protection Agency to submit a Corrective Action Plan to comply with maximum levels of disinfection byproducts.
The two byproducts are known as total trihalomethanes, or TTHM, and haloacetic acids, or HAA5. They are formed when chlorine or other disinfectants used to control microbial contaminants in drinking water react with naturally occurring organic and inorganic matter, such as tree leaves, algae or other plants in surface water, according to the EPA. The city water is drawn from the Black River.
Periodically, water customers receive postcards from the city notifying them of the two disinfection byproducts that exceed acceptable levels. According to the notices, the situation is not an emergency.
An engineer with GHD Consulting Services, the Syracuse firm conducting the pilot program at the facility, will give a presentation about the pilot program at Monday night’s council work session.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said the two byproducts are exceeding allowable levels “because standards are stricter than 20 years ago, which is not a bad thing.”
Over the years, the city has tried other methods to resolve the byproducts issues that did not work so the city has to undertake the pilot program, he said.
The project could cost in excess of $15 million, Mayor Smith said.
The city has been working on the project for several months, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
While he doesn’t know how much it will end up costing, Mr. Mix said, “It’s not going to be cheap.”
The pilot program will see if the plan works. The study will be completed this summer, Mr. Mix said.
The tests replicate the plant’s filter beds and water filtering through a sand layer and an alternative carbon material being tested.
But Mr. Mix said the city “cannot implement the program until the state Department of Health approves it.”
The city plans to submit a report to the state health department at the end of the year, with design work beginning in the spring and construction later next year.
The city plans to bond for $3 million to correct the problem and plans to apply for a series of grants to help cover the cost.
Those grants include potential funding from the Department of Defense and grant programs through the Environmental Facilities Corp., a public agency that funds water infrastructure in the state.
The city is required to submit a series of reports to the Environmental Protection Agency and the state health department on the status of the city’s efforts to correct the problem. The city also is required by the EPA to send out the postcards.
About two weeks ago, the latest postcard from the city water department arrived in mailboxes alerting residents of the ongoing quality issues with drinking water.
“Although this is not an emergency, as our customers, you have a right to know what you should do, where these contaminants came from, and what is being done,” the notice stated.
It’s the fifth consecutive time that the city has exceeded the level of a byproduct.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.