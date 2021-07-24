MADRID — The Civil War ended more than 156 years ago, but history was doomed to repeat itself this weekend in Madrid, with the Civil War re-enactment at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum.
The re-enactment resurrected just about everything that might be found on a real Civil War battleground. The rattle of drums and the melodies of flutes filled the air, as did the erratic, ear-shattering booms of the cannons.
White sleeping tents dotted the Union encampment adjacent to the field where the battle was to occur. Here, participants in Civil War drag could be seen rehearsing musket drills and cooking in kettles over campfires.
There was even a surgical station, where life-size dolls resembling wounded soldiers were subjected to demonstrations on how to amputate limbs.
In the encampment, women in time-appropriate gowns demonstrated how to hem and sew clothing and uniforms, and also baked various breads. One such woman, Sherry L. Sears, made “friendship bread,” a popular Civil War-era sweetbread made with cinnamon. If you were very lucky, she let you try a piece.
She said she has been doing re-enactments for about 17 years, and that it is important for her to try and portray everything how it really was back then because, according to her, “there’s so much false interpretation with people trying to use 2021 thinking when considering 1865.”
Similar sentiments could be heard from many of the pretend soldiers.
“There’s a lot of misconception,” said Randy B. McCullar, a participant on the Confederate side. “The Civil War was about constitutional rights, rather than slavery.”
Alex N. Fenton, a Union soldier, said that “people are trying to sensitize everything,” and he respects the Confederate soldiers who fought to preserve their way of life and traditions.
These opinions go against the vast majority of historical scholarship on the issue, which insists that the debate over slavery, especially its encroachment westward, was the central catalyst of the Civil War.
Indeed, Lincoln’s own Second Inaugural Address states that “every drop of blood drawn with the lash shall be paid by another drawn with the sword.”
For others, such as Gary D. Patnode, the re-enactment holds a more pedagogical meaning.
“Schools are just glossing over the Civil War now, so we’re teaching the public,” he said.
Noah J. Lowe agreed. He said the reenactment “teaches people about history; a history that’s really important to our nation; a history that defines us.”
Abraham Lincoln impersonator John R. Baylis offered a more somber reason behind the re-enactment.
“We’re here as a day to remember the Civil War and remember all of the pain and agony that went on,” he said. “A huge number of men were badly hurt and killed.”
Ronald E. Sheppard, vice president of the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum Board of Trustees, said the re-enactment brings attention to the war that was fought and the significance of it.
He said it educates people “on the significance of the war itself and the reasons it was fought and the causes it was trying to defend.”
“From a museum standpoint,” he said, “we’re happy to have it here because it brings exposure to our museum as well as a new audience.”
The re-enactment will continue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday with the battle scene scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. Food and drinks will be available on-site, although they will not come from a kettle over a campfire.
